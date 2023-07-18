The Human League To Perform Dare Album In Australia - Noise11.com

The Human League will return to Australia in 2024 to perform the complete ‘Dare’ album from start to finish.

1981’s ‘Dare’ was The Human League’s biggest album reaching number one in the UK and number three in Australia and the USA.

‘Dare’ was the third album for The Human League but first following the departure of founders Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh who left to form British Electric Foundation.

‘Dare’ featured an all-new Human League line-up with the remaining co-founders bringing in Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley on vocals and Jo Callis and Ian Burden on synthesizers.

With Philip, Susan and Joanne on vocals, The Human League merged the electronic sound of their origins with a new pop flavour.

The result was an album with three Top 40 hits ‘Love Action’ (no 12, Aus), ‘Open Your Heart’ (no 33, Aus) and ‘Don’t You Want Me’ (no 4, Aus).

Dare tracklisting:

Side One

1. The Things That Dreams Are Made Of

2. Open Your Heart

3. The Sound of the Crowd

4. Darkness

5. Do or Die

Side Two

1. Get Carter

2. I Am the Law

3. Seconds

4. Love Action (I Believe in Love)

5. Don’t You Want Me

The Human League last toured Australia in 2017 and prior to that 2009, 2003 and 1982.

The Human League dates are:

Wednesday 6 March, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 8 March, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 9 March, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday 11 March, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Thursday 14 March, Perth, Astor Theatre

Destroy All Lines and Metropolis Touring present

THE HUMAN LEAGUE – DARE! 2024

Early Bird on sale from Friday 21 July – 9am local time

General on sale from Tuesday 25 July -9am local time

