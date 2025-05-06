 The Jesus Lizard To Play First Australian Shows Since 1998 - Noise11.com
The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

The Jesus Lizard To Play First Australian Shows Since 1998

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2025

in News

The Jesus Lizard will return to Australia in 2025 for their third Australia tour and first since 1998.

The Jesus Lizard first played Australia for Big Day Out in 1996. They came back in 1998 and haven’t been seen since.

The origins of The Jesus Lizard date back to 1987 when David Yow, Duane Denison and David Wm Sims and then Mac McNally joined them. This will be the original line-up coming to Australia.

The Jesus Lizard broke up in June 1999. Yow and Sims did some works together around 2006 and in 2008 The Jesus Lizard reformed.

In 2024, The Jesus Lizard released ‘Rack’, their first album since ‘Blue’ in 1998.

Dates With special guests The Nation Blue are:

Wed Oct 15 The Croxton Melbourne VIC
Fri Oct 17 Liberty Hall Sydney NSW
Sun Oct 19 Crow Bar Brisbane QLD

