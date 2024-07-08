 The Killers Cover The Waterboys 'Whole Of The Moon' - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers Cover The Waterboys ‘Whole Of The Moon’

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2024

in News

Brandon Flowers wishes he’d written The Waterboys’ ‘Whole of the Moon’.

Flowers admitted he’s often “flustered” when he gets asked which tracks he wishes he’d penned himself but having had the time to ponder the question, he opted for the 1998 track and treated fans at London’s The O2 on Sunday (07.07.24) night to the band’s take on the song.

He told the audience: “People ask me all the time ‘What song do you wish you had written’ and I always sort of get flusterd in the moment, there’s so much information going on, so many songs that you love, but I have an answer now, it’s ‘The Whole of the Moon’ by the Waterboys”

“We love performing it and we’re gonna play it for you tonight.”

The band had initially planned to cover The Kinks’ ‘Come Dancing’ after Brandon “stole” a line from the song for the group’s own hit ‘Bones’, but performing it earlier on their ‘Rebel Diamonds’ tour had fallen flat.

He explained: “I was stealing [a line] from Ray Davies and a Kinks song, ‘Come Dancing’.

“I think it was bigger in American than in the UK, definitely in Ireland. We found that out the hard way because we were going to play ‘Bones’ and then ‘Come Dancing’ and I thought it was gonna go off but it was… crickets.

“Everyone write down on your phones, go home and check out ‘Come Dancing’ by The Kinks, the legendary Kinks.

“So when I sing ‘It’s only natural’ [in ‘Bones’], I stole that, I’m a thief – ‘Come Dancing, it’s only natural’. ”

The band were playing the third show of their six-night residency at the venue and have kept things fresh by mixing up their set list each night.

After kicking off with ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ and the familiar ‘Enterlude’, Brandon teased the audience about their earlier gigs.

Speaking to the crowd before they launched into ‘Human’, he said: “England progress in the Euros and you’re seeing The Killers and Travis in The O2, you must be very good boys and girls.

“Listen, before we go any further I have a confession to make. We’ve been seeing other audiences. In fact we saw another audience on Friday night in this very room. Sure it was fun, but you gotta believe us, it’s different with you.

“Are we gonna go all the way tonight or what? We just need one thing from your first, London do we have your enthusiastic consent? Alright, we’re good to go.

“One more thing, outside it’s a Sunday night in London, not here, it’s a Saturday night and a Killers show.”

Fans sang along enthusiastically as the band barrelled through hit after hit including ‘Somebody Told Me’, ‘Caution’, ‘Runaways’ and closer ‘All These Things I’ve Done’, with spectacular visuals, explosions of confetti and a dazzling laser show all adding to the Las Vegas experience as Brandon and guitarist Dave Keuning prowled the diamond-shaped stage.

The band returned for a four-song encore which featured a tour debut for 2021’s ‘In Another Life’ before timeless classics ‘Mr. Brightside’ and ‘When You Were Young’. Brandon himself then wheeled out his own piano, decorated with a thank you message for fans, as they played out the crowd with ‘Exitlude’.

He also told the audience the gig was a dream come true.

He said: “I don’t know what you were dreaming of when you were young, but we were dreaming of this. Thank you so much for making it possible for us, thank yo for coming tonight.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jet to perform with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
Jet To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Jet will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for One Show Only on 8 November at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

5 hours ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have No Plans For 20th Anniversary

Kasabian are not interested in celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

1 day ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods To Open Sports Bar In Scotland

Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods have been granted permission to turn an old cinema in St Andrews, Scotland, into a sports bar.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Pay Out Millions To Former Manager

Coldplay have settled with their former manager Dave Holmes with a seven-figure sum for unpaid commissions.

4 days ago
Kelly Osbourne, music news, noise11.com
Kelly Osbourne Regrets Quitting Music

Kelly Osbourne still "regrets" quitting her music career almost two decades ago.

4 days ago
Kesha
Kesha Releases First Song Post Dr Luke Ordeal

Kesha has released her first new music since leaving Dr Luke's record label.

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

4 days ago