The Killers Start Work On Next Album - Noise11.com

The Killers will release a new album next year.

The band have been working on a follow up to 2021’s ‘Pressure Machine’ and they are planning to drop it in 2023, with some singles set for release later this year.

Frontman Brandon Flowers told NME: “We just had a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] came and visited us on the road. We’re sending things back and forth, and ideas. I’m talking with Shawn Everett [producer] too, and it’s nice to have that combo.

“A full record will probably be early next year but there will definitely be some singles this year.”

Flowers also spoke about the song ‘Boy’, which the band recently debuted on tour even though the track did not make it on to the ‘Pressure Machine’ album.

He said: “It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing ‘Pressure Machine’. What’s interesting is that it just didn’t make it onto the record – but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision to keep it off the record.

“There’s an optimism to it. It’s in the dust, it’s in the gutter, and it’s looking at the stars. It’s writing in more of a new wave vehicle.”

