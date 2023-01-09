 The Korgis To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com
The Korgis Time Machine tour 2023

The Korgis To Tour Australia For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2023

in News

The Korgis are true one-hit wonders in Australia. Their song ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ reached number 11 in 1980. It was the only time they made the Australian chart.

‘Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime’ was written and sung by James Warren who is still a member of the band.

In the UK, they went one better. Another song ‘If I Had You’ reached no 13 in 1979.

In 2021 The Korgis released ‘Kartoon World’, their first album since 2007.

Another album ‘Kool Hit’s, Kuriosities & Kollaborations’, featuring ‘Always A Sunny Day’, a co-write with Australian guitarist Joe Matera, was released.
THE KORGIS TIME MACHINE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
June 2nd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC
June 3rd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC
June 9th – The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW
June 11th – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Pantano from his Facebook page
Australian Entertainer Tony Pantano Has Passed Away

Italian born Australian singer Tony Pantano has died after a battle with cancer.

21 hours ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Has Performed His First Australian Show of 2023 In Newcastle

Elton John has begun his final Australian dates with his first show in Newcastle, New South Wales on Sunday (8 January 2023).

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen Greetings From Asbury Park NJ
Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith Debut Albums Both Turn 50 On The Same Day

‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street and ‘Aerosmith’ by Aerosmith, turned 50 on 5 January 2023.

3 days ago
Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres First New Song In 20 Years ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has premiered his first new song since 2002. ‘Panopticom’ is the first taste of the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, Gabriel’s first album of new material since ‘Up’ in 2002.

3 days ago
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle Form Ultimate Girl Group

Dolly Parton has joined forces with Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle and Debbie Harry to form the ultimate girl group.

3 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan Pays Tribute To Wife Bron Who Passed Away In November

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan has written a touching tribute to his wife Bron, who passed away on 19 November.

5 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins To Perform Historic 1967 ‘Wildflowers’ Album For Australia

American music legend Judy Collins will perform her historic 1967 ‘Wildflowers’ album at two shows in Australia in March.

5 days ago