The Korgis To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

The Korgis are true one-hit wonders in Australia. Their song ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ reached number 11 in 1980. It was the only time they made the Australian chart.

‘Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime’ was written and sung by James Warren who is still a member of the band.

In the UK, they went one better. Another song ‘If I Had You’ reached no 13 in 1979.

In 2021 The Korgis released ‘Kartoon World’, their first album since 2007.

Another album ‘Kool Hit’s, Kuriosities & Kollaborations’, featuring ‘Always A Sunny Day’, a co-write with Australian guitarist Joe Matera, was released.

THE KORGIS TIME MACHINE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

June 2nd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC

June 3rd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC

June 9th – The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

June 11th – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

