The Korgis To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

The Korgis are true one-hit wonders in Australia. Their song ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ reached number 11 in 1980. It was the only time they made the Australian chart.
‘Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime’ was written and sung by James Warren who is still a member of the band.
In the UK, they went one better. Another song ‘If I Had You’ reached no 13 in 1979.
In 2021 The Korgis released ‘Kartoon World’, their first album since 2007.
Another album ‘Kool Hit’s, Kuriosities & Kollaborations’, featuring ‘Always A Sunny Day’, a co-write with Australian guitarist Joe Matera, was released.
THE KORGIS TIME MACHINE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
June 2nd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC
June 3rd – Bird’s Basement, Melbourne, VIC
June 9th – The Vanguard, Sydney, NSW
June 11th – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW
