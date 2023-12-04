The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will tour Australia in 2024 for the last time.
Engelbert will turn 88 just before the tour. He was born on 2 May, 1936. Those who saw him on his last Australian tour of 2019 know exactly how great the voice still is.
Engelbert’s first hit in Australia was ‘Release Me’ (no 3, 1967). His first number one was ‘The Last Waltz’ that same year.
Engelbert hits in Australia included ‘’There Goes My Everything’, ‘Am I That Easy To Forget’, ‘A Man Without Love’, ‘Les Bicyclettes de Belsize’ and in 1976 the lnow classic ‘After The Lovin’.
ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK TOUR DATES 2024:
Tuesday 14th May
QPAC, Brisbane QLD
Thursday 16th May
The Star, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday 18th May
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA
Monday 20th May
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Thursday 23rd May
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 25th May
Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth WA
