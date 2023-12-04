 The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Engelbert Humperdinck performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Thursday 29 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Legendary Engelbert Humperinck Announces His Last Ever Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2023

in News

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck will tour Australia in 2024 for the last time.

Engelbert will turn 88 just before the tour. He was born on 2 May, 1936. Those who saw him on his last Australian tour of 2019 know exactly how great the voice still is.

Engelbert’s first hit in Australia was ‘Release Me’ (no 3, 1967). His first number one was ‘The Last Waltz’ that same year.

Engelbert hits in Australia included ‘’There Goes My Everything’, ‘Am I That Easy To Forget’, ‘A Man Without Love’, ‘Les Bicyclettes de Belsize’ and in 1976 the lnow classic ‘After The Lovin’.

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK TOUR DATES 2024:
Tuesday 14th May
QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Thursday 16th May
The Star, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday 18th May
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Monday 20th May
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Thursday 23rd May
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 25th May
Riverside Theatre – PCEC, Perth WA

Tickets from Mellen Events

Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman Engelbert Humperdinck Photo by Ros O'Gorman

