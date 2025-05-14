The Lemonheads To Release First Album in 20 Years ‘Love Chant’ - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads will release their first album in 20 years ‘Love Chant’ later in the year and tease us now with an all-star brand new song ‘Deep End’.
‘Deep End’ features J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr and former Lemonhead Juliana Hatfield.
“Deep End” has an official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi. “It’s never been so painless making a video,” says Evan Dando. “Everyone working was really great. The endless sidewalk goes really well with the song.”
‘Deep End’ will be available on a limited edition 12” vinyl single on June 13 with a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s ‘Sad Cinderalla’ on the b-side.
The Lemonheads are currently touring Australia performing their classic albums ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ in full
The Lemonheads dates are:
Friday 16 May – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne
Sunday 18 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Tuesday 20 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 22 May – The Gov, Adelaide
Friday 23 May – Freo.Social, Perth
