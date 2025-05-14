The Lemonheads To Release First Album in 20 Years ‘Love Chant’ - Noise11.com

The Lemonheads will release their first album in 20 years ‘Love Chant’ later in the year and tease us now with an all-star brand new song ‘Deep End’.

‘Deep End’ features J. Mascis of Dinosaur Jr and former Lemonhead Juliana Hatfield.

“Deep End” has an official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi. “It’s never been so painless making a video,” says Evan Dando. “Everyone working was really great. The endless sidewalk goes really well with the song.”

‘Deep End’ will be available on a limited edition 12” vinyl single on June 13 with a cover of Townes Van Zandt’s ‘Sad Cinderalla’ on the b-side.

The Lemonheads are currently touring Australia performing their classic albums ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ in full

The Lemonheads dates are:

Friday 16 May – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sunday 18 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tuesday 20 May – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 22 May – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 23 May – Freo.Social, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook