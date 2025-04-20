The Libertines, Reverend and the Makers, The Forum, Tuesday 15th April, 2025 - Noise11.com

In 2004, The Libertines toured Australia for the first time, without Pete Doherty, due to his drug addictions. When the rest of the band toured Japan, feeling betrayed he burgled Carl Barat’s flat and was jailed for six months. Since then, Doherty has toured with the band notably in 2018, where they also played the Forum and, on this sold-out show, clearly devoid of drugs and shenanigans of the past, the two albeit more mature founding members Doherty and Barat have well and truly buried the hatchet.

Kicking off proceedings, Reverend and the Makers prime the punters. Lead vocalist John “Reverend” McClure has a booming voice and a thick South Yorkshire accent that is often undecipherable. He informs us that he “Buzzed his tits off” when recently visiting the “Neighbour’s” house on Ramsay St to cheers of appreciation from the crowd. The anthemic hit about missed opportunity, “Heavyweight Champion of the World” incites a mass sing along, heightening the energy in the throng.

As the Libertines emerge onto the stage to The Temptations “Get Ready,” the punters young and old, yell, scream and clap. Pete Doherty is sporting long grey hair, a fedora, suspenders and a more middle-aged spread, whilst Carl Barat is clad in a leather jacket, jeans and cap. Flanked by John Hassall on bass and Gary Powell on drums, The Libertines launch into “The Saga” off 2004 self-titled album, followed by “The Delaney” off their 2002 Debut Up the Bracket and whilst this incarnation of the band is more polished and mature, the music retains the chaotic brilliance that the band is renowned for.

Here to showcase their new album All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade the blend of old and new songs is just right. Oldies “What Katie did” and “The Good Old Days” precede new tracks “Shiver” and “Merry Old England” and when Doherty and Barat look into each other’s eyes whilst singing “Can’t Stand me Now,” which encapsulated the past turmoil between the singers, the audience loses their shit. It’s one of many highlights throughout the hit laden set.

The encore features six songs, with highlights “What a Waster,” “Time for Heroes,” and culminates in their smash hit “Don’t Look Back into the Sun,” inciting a mass sing along from the crowd. The band takes their final bow, huddles together and leaves the stage. Powell thanks everyone for coming to the show, and states “Fuck Trump” and “Free Palestine” to loud applause from the audience.

The Libertines have retained their cool post punk rock ethos, with a chaotic edge and their songs and songwriting are as relevant now as they were in their infamous heyday.

Melbourne setlist, 15 April 2025

The Saga

The Delaney

What Became of the Likely Lads

Boys in the Band

Night of the Hunter

What Katie Did

The Good Old Days

Shiver

Merry Old England

Death on the Stairs

Heart of the Matter

Music When the Lights Go Out

Mustangs

Baron’s Claw

Up the Bracket

Run Run Run

Can’t Stand Me Now

Encore:

Man With the Melody

What a Waster

Gunga Din

Songs They Never Play on the Radio

Time for Heroes

Don’t Look Back Into the Sun

