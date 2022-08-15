 The Long and Short of It ‘Midnight Choir’ Tops ARIA Country Chart - Noise11.com
The Long and Short of It ‘Midnight Choir’ Tops ARIA Country Chart

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

Melbourne’s The Long and Short of It have debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Chart.

The Long and Short of It are David Baird and Patsy Toop. Since meeting in 2007, the duo have released six albums and collected awards like a Tamworth Songwriters Award (2011), a Tasmanian Independent Country Music Award for Most Popular Duo (2016), they are three-time winner of an Indie Country Music Australia (ICMA) Award for Most Popular Independent Country Duo (2017, 2019 & 2021), a Southern Star Awards Award for Best Duo or Band (2016) and are two-time winners of a Gold Media Medallion Award for Best Duo Nationally (2015 & 2018)

The Long and Short of It’s ‘Midnight Choir’ album was released through Robert Rigby’s Ambition Records.

