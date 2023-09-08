 The Mark Of Cain Postpone Tour Dates After Bass Player Injured In Cycling Accident - Noise11.com
The Mark of Cain

The Mark of Cain

The Mark Of Cain Postpone Tour Dates After Bass Player Injured In Cycling Accident

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2023

in News

The Mark of Cain have postponed three of their ‘Ill At Ease’ live tour dates following a road cycling accident by bass player Kim Scott.

Scott has sustained serious injuries from the accident forcing shows to be moved.

Revised dates as follows.

Nov 25: Adelaide, Hindley St. Music Hall
Dec 13: Canberra, The Basement **
Dec 15: Sydney, The Metro **
Dec 16: Brisbane, The Tivoli **
Jan 13: Fremantle, Freo Social
Jan 19: Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom
Jan 20: Hobart Uni Bar.

All tickets purchased remain valid for the new dates or refunds available from the point of purchase.

The Mark of Cain will tour with UK’s Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs on their first ever Australian tour.

The Mark of Cain will release a remastered double vinyl edition of their third album from 1995, ‘Ill At Ease’ on October 27. The album was produced by Henry Rollins. They will also release the note before available ‘Livid Live 96’.

Pigs x 7 will also release ‘Live In New York’ on the same day.

