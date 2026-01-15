The Midnight Confirm Boo Seeka As Special Guest For Time Machines Australian Tour - Noise11.com

American synthwave duo The Midnight have confirmed acclaimed Australian electronic soul project Boo Seeka as the special guest for all dates of their upcoming Time Machines Australian headline tour, set to begin later this month. The tour will see The Midnight return to Australia for three shows across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, marking their first local headline run since the release of their fifth studio album Syndicate.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2012, The Midnight emerged from an unlikely creative pairing between Atlanta-born singer and songwriter Tyler Lyle and Danish-born producer and multi-instrumentalist Tim McEwan. Their collaboration began as a “songwriters’ blind date” but quickly evolved into a shared vision built around synthesiser-driven soundscapes, cinematic atmospheres and emotionally resonant songwriting. Drawing inspiration from the retro-futurist tones popularised by early 1980s film soundtracks, the duo carved out a distinctive identity within the growing synthwave movement.

Over the past decade, The Midnight have steadily expanded both their sound and their audience. Their music balances nostalgic textures with contemporary production, allowing them to transcend the constraints often associated with genre revivalism. Albums such as Endless Summer, Kids and Monsters established the duo as world-builders rather than stylists, using evocative imagery and mood to create immersive listening experiences. That approach reached a new creative peak with Syndicate, released in 2025, which stands as their most ambitious and outward-looking work to date.

Syndicate reflects a period of profound personal and artistic change for both members. While McEwan shifted his focus toward studio work and songwriting, Lyle navigated significant family health challenges. Those experiences informed an album that grapples with uncertainty, grief and renewal, yet remains anchored in The Midnight’s signature sense of scale and atmosphere. The record reinforces their reputation as one of the most musically and lyrically expansive acts to emerge from the synthwave scene, while also pointing toward new horizons.

Alongside their studio success, The Midnight have built a formidable reputation as a live act. In a scene often defined by solitary production, the duo translated their music into a full-band setting that resonated with audiences well beyond traditional electronic music demographics. Their rise has been driven by grassroots support rather than mainstream radio, culminating in major festival appearances, sold-out headline tours and high-profile collaborations. Australian audiences have been a consistent part of that journey, making the Time Machines tour a highly anticipated return.

Joining The Midnight on all Australian dates is Boo Seeka, one of the country’s most distinctive electronic soul projects. Originating from the Gold Coast, Boo Seeka has developed a sound that fuses soulful vocals, organic instrumentation and immersive electronic production. The project first gained attention for its ability to balance emotional immediacy with a modern, atmospheric edge, creating music that feels both intimate and expansive.

Since breaking through, Boo Seeka has amassed millions of streams worldwide and achieved strong chart performances in Australia and internationally. Regular support from major radio outlets and tastemakers has been matched by a growing reputation as a compelling live performer, with appearances at leading festivals and extensive touring reinforcing the project’s connection with audiences. Themes of vulnerability, connection and introspection run through Boo Seeka’s catalogue, making the pairing with The Midnight a complementary fit for the Time Machines tour.

The Australian leg of the tour will begin in Brisbane before moving south to Melbourne and concluding in Sydney. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Midnight Time Machines Australia 2026

With Special Guest Boo Seeka

Thursday 29 January, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 31 January, Melbourne, Forum

Sunday 1 February, Sydney, Roundhouse

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)