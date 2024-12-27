The Mother of Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) Died on Christmas Day - Noise11.com

Fatboy Slim’s mother passed away on Christmas Day, his son Woody Cook has confirmed.

Cook announced the heartbreaking family news on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that his beloved grandmother had died on Christmas Day.

“Ups and downs of the year. My Granny Ros passed away on Christmas Day, She was an amazing woman and was ‘ready to start her next life’. That kind of optimism and mentality really inspires me.”

Cook, who is the son of DJ Slim (real name Norman Cook) and his radio presenter ex-wife Zoe Ball, continued, “Life always goes on. New Year’s resolution is to make every second count… Safe travels Ros and thank you for everything.”

The news of Ros’ passing comes eight months after the death of Ball’s mother Julia, who died after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

At that time, Cook wrote, “Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman. The only person who always sent me a Valentine’s card.”

“Losing two Grandparents this year has really made me grow and made me focus a lot more on family,” Cook penned yesterday.

Fatboy Slim has yet to comment on his mum’s passing.

music-news.com

