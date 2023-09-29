The New 2023 Haunted Mansion Featured Jared Leto - Noise11.com

Jared Leto has a part in the new Disney movie ‘Haunted Mansion’ but you’ll only hear his voice and not see his face.

Leto played Alistair Crump, the Hatbox Ghost, in the 2023 remake of the Disney classic story.

‘The Haunted Mansion’ is the most popular attraction at Disneyland in California. The Mansion opened to the public originally on 12 August, 1969. The attraction was updated in 1994 and again in 2001, 2004 and 2011.

Leto’s character the Hatbox Ghost was part of the original Haunted Mansion in 1969 but was only around for a short time. The character was reintroduced to the ride in 2015.

In 2003, Disney made the first film based on the attraction. ‘The Haunted Mansion’ 2003 starred Eddie Murphy. The movie was panned but went on to grow a cult following over the years.

As well as Disneyland, California The Haunted Mansion ride is now also at Disney Magic World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland.

Leto’s most recent album with 30 Seconds to Mars ‘It’s The End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day’ was released 15 September, 2023.

