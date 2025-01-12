The Offspring Add Melbourne and Brisbane Shows - Noise11.com

The Offspring will play an extra Sydney and Melbourne show during the ‘Supercharged Worldwide’ tour of 2025.

All shows feature special guests Simple Plan.

The Offspring recently played a one-off Australian show in Melbourne on 24 November 2024. Simple Plan also toured Australia in 2024 in April.

The Offspring

Supercharged Worldwide In ’25 – Australia

With Simple Plan

Tour Dates:

Sunday 4 May 2025 – Aec Arena, Adelaide

Wednesday 7 May 2025 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Sold Out!

Thursday 8 May 2025 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne New Show!

Sunday 11 May 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Wednesday 14 May 2025 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane Sold Out!

Thursday 15 May 2025 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane New Show!

Tickets on sale for new shows on Friday 17 January, 9am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

