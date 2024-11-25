 The Offspring and Simple Plan Plan Australia 2025 - Noise11.com
The Offspring

The Offspring

The Offspring and Simple Plan Plan Australia 2025

by Noise11.com on November 25, 2024

in News

The Offspring were just in Australia and they are coming back for more shows with Simple Plan in 2025.

The Melbourne setlist for 24 November 2024 was:

Come Out and Play (from Smash, 1994)
All I Want (from Ixnay on the Hombre, 1997)
Want You Bad (from Conspiracy of One, 2000)
Staring at the Sun (from Americana, 1998)
Make It All Right (from Supercharged, 2024)
Light It Up (from Supercharged, 2024)
Iron Man / Sweet Child o’ Mine / In the Hall of the Mountain King (covers medley)
Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones cover)
Bad Habit (from Smash, 1994)
Spare Me the Details (from Splinter, 2003)
Gotta Get Away (from Smash, 1994)
Why Don’t You Get a Job? (from Americana, 1998)
Pretty Fly (for a White Guy) (from Americana, 1998)
The Kids Aren’t Alright (from Americana, 1998)

Encore:
You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid (from Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, 2008)
Self Esteem (from Smash, 1994)

Simple Plan played in Australia in April, 2024.

The Offspring
Supercharged Worldwide In ’25 – Australia
With Simple Plan

Tour Dates:

Sunday 4 May 2025 – AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday 7 May 2025 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Sunday 11 May 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Wednesday 14 May 2025 – Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale: Thursday 28 November @ 9am local time
To Gain Early Ticket Access Register Here -> https://daltours.cc/superchargedsignup

General tickets on sale: Tuesday 3 December @ 9am local time

