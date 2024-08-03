The Offspring Premiere ‘Light It Up’ Ahead of ‘Supercharged’ - Noise11.com

The Offspring of new are very much sounding like The Offspring of old with ‘Light It Up’ leading the charge for the ‘Supercharged’ album.

Dexter Holland says, This character in the song is fed up, he’s had enough, and he’s gonna light it up. He’s ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me. Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, “I’m sick of your shit.” And that was ok! It wasn’t like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that’s kind of the vibe of where “Light It Up” is: You’re fed up, you’ve had it and you want to do something about it. That’s one of things I’ve always loved about punk rock. It’s always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that’s still true. I still love writing songs like that.”

‘Supercharged’ is the 11th album for The Offspring. The first album ‘The Offspring’ was released in 1989.

