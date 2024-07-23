The Ozzy Osbourne Coloring Book Has Been Released - Noise11.com

‘Ozzy Osbourne The Official Coloring Book’ is coming from Simon & Schuster.
The book features art by David Calcano, Larissa Rivero and Eduardo Braun.
All Aboard! Step into the universe of Ozzy Osbourne with his only official Coloring Book!
The only official Ozzy Osbourne coloring book has arrived! With 72 pages of art, worthy of the “Prince of Darkness” artistry and sense of humor. Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio! Get ready for a unique book featuring Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. The perfect gift for casual or die-hard fans alike. Get ready for a crazy train ride…
A must-have for Ozzy fans around the globe!
Disclaimer: Bats not included.
The Ozzy Coloring Book is available now. It comes as we hear about a new fragrance from Tony Iommi.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com