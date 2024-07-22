Tony Iommi Launches His Second Cologne ‘Deified’ - Noise11.com

Tony Iommi has revealed his second signature cologne ‘Deified’ through Xerjoff.
Iommi released his first fragrance ‘Monkey Special’ with Xerjoff in 2022. It retails in Australia for around $400 so expect a similar price point for ‘Deified’.
The scent of ‘Monkey Special’ is:
Top Notes: Bergamot, Rhum, Bulgarian Geranium, & Passion Fruit
Heart Notes: Cinnamon, Patchouli From Singapore & Leather
Base Notes: Sandalwood, Vanilla, Caramel, Labdanum & Musk
Deified is:
Top notes: Apple, Cinnamon, Saffron
Heart notes: Leather, Rose
Base notes: Moss, Musk, Patchouli, Papyrus
Iommi is expected to release ‘Deified’ with a song of the same name. The immense instrumental track, Deified, written by Iommi and featuring Sergio Momo, will be released soon along with an equally impactful music video.
