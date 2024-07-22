Tony Iommi Launches His Second Cologne ‘Deified’ - Noise11.com

Tony Iommi has revealed his second signature cologne ‘Deified’ through Xerjoff.

Iommi released his first fragrance ‘Monkey Special’ with Xerjoff in 2022. It retails in Australia for around $400 so expect a similar price point for ‘Deified’.

The scent of ‘Monkey Special’ is:

Top Notes: Bergamot, Rhum, Bulgarian Geranium, & Passion Fruit

Heart Notes: Cinnamon, Patchouli From Singapore & Leather

Base Notes: Sandalwood, Vanilla, Caramel, Labdanum & Musk

Deified is:

Top notes: Apple, Cinnamon, Saffron

Heart notes: Leather, Rose

Base notes: Moss, Musk, Patchouli, Papyrus

Iommi is expected to release ‘Deified’ with a song of the same name. The immense instrumental track, Deified, written by Iommi and featuring Sergio Momo, will be released soon along with an equally impactful music video.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

