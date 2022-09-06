The Pixies Release Joey Santiago Penned Song - Noise11.com

Pixies have shared their first song penned by guitarist Joey Santiago.

‘Dregs Of The Wine’ is taken from the punk rock veterans’ eagerly-anticipated eighth studio album, ‘Doggerel’, which promises “new orchestrated, cinematic flourishes to their sound without losing sight of the visceral, high tension alt-rock that they’re renowned for.”

The song was a happy accident recorded in the musician’s “zombie state” after giving himself a hard time.

On how the track came to be, Joey said: “I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing. After I stopped playing I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am.’ I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!'”

The track name drops Van Halen and Black Foxx and is about trips to Las Vegas and drinking under the Hollywood sign.

Frontman Black Francis said it’s about: “Living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

The latest tune from the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Beneath the Eyrie’ follows the recently released singles ‘There’s A Moon On’ and ‘Vault of Heaven’.

The Pixies release ‘Doggerel’ on September 30.

