The Pogues Bass Player Darryl Hunt Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com

Darryl Hunt, the long time bass player for The Pogues, has died at age 72.

Hunt joined The Pogues in 1986, replacing founding member Cait O’Riordan who left to join her husband Elvis Costello’s band for the King of America tour. O’Riordan has been the singer in Hunt’s jazz band Pride of the Cross in 1983.

Hunt’s first album with The Pogues was their third album ‘If I Should Fall From The Grace of God’. For the next album ‘Peace and Love’ (1989) he co-wrote the song ‘Blue Heaven’. His song ‘Modern World’ was on the sixth Pogues album ‘Waiting For Herb’ and he co-wrote ‘Living In A World Without Her’ for the final Pogues album ‘Pogue Mahone’ in 1996. Hunt also wrote ‘Love You Till The End of Time’, added to the album for the 2004 reissue. That song was featured in the 1999 movie ‘Mystery, Alaska’ and the 2007 American film ‘P.S. I Love You’.

In a statement The Pgues announced, We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 – 08/08/2022 ‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end’

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan said, “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player. We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends love”.

