 The Pogues Bass Player Darryl Hunt Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Darryl Hunt of the Pogues photo from The Pogues Facebook page

Darryl Hunt of the Pogues photo from The Pogues Facebook page

The Pogues Bass Player Darryl Hunt Dies At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2022

in News

Darryl Hunt, the long time bass player for The Pogues, has died at age 72.

Hunt joined The Pogues in 1986, replacing founding member Cait O’Riordan who left to join her husband Elvis Costello’s band for the King of America tour. O’Riordan has been the singer in Hunt’s jazz band Pride of the Cross in 1983.

Hunt’s first album with The Pogues was their third album ‘If I Should Fall From The Grace of God’. For the next album ‘Peace and Love’ (1989) he co-wrote the song ‘Blue Heaven’. His song ‘Modern World’ was on the sixth Pogues album ‘Waiting For Herb’ and he co-wrote ‘Living In A World Without Her’ for the final Pogues album ‘Pogue Mahone’ in 1996. Hunt also wrote ‘Love You Till The End of Time’, added to the album for the 2004 reissue. That song was featured in the 1999 movie ‘Mystery, Alaska’ and the 2007 American film ‘P.S. I Love You’.

In a statement The Pgues announced, We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 – 08/08/2022 ‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end’

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan said, “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player. We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends love”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

20 mins ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne To Light Up In Pink Tonight To Honour Olivia Newton-John

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the City of Melbourne will light up in Pink tonight in honour of one of its most famous citizens, Olivia Newton-John.

23 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies At Age 73

Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John has died age 73 after a long battle with cancer.

1 day ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Is Working On a 2023 Album

Kylie Minogue is set to begin work on a new album in 2023.

2 days ago
KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Thayer Talks To Noise11 About Being KISS’ Longest Serving Guitarist

With 20 years service as lead guitarist for KISS, Tommy Thayer is the longest lead guitarist for the band.

2 days ago
Danny Elfman 2022 Credit Jonathan Williams
Danny Elfman Recruits His Famous Friends For ‘Bigger.Messier’

Danny Elfman has called on Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane for a new album of remixes of his recent ‘Big Mess’ album. This one is called ‘Bigger.Messier’.

5 days ago
Samson Test of Time
Samson Singer Nicky Moore Dies At Age 75

Samson singer Nicky Moore has died.

6 days ago