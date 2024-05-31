The Police To Release Enormous ‘Synchronicity’ Box Set - Noise11.com

The Police will release a 6 disc edition of ‘Synchronicity’ on July 24, 2024 with 55 previously unreleased tracks.

‘Synchronicity’ was the sixth and final album for The Police. It was nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 1984 Grammy Awards and win three.

The album is best known for the single ‘Every Breath You Take’.

‘Synchronicity’ was released on 17 June 1983. The band toured the album and then broke up. Sting released his solo album ‘The Dream Of The Blue Turtles’ in June 1985.

CD Running Order:

CD1 is the original album including ‘Murder By Numbers’, all remastered directly from the original source tapes

CD2 features 18 tracks containing all original 7” / 12” B-sides plus 11 exclusive non-album bonus tracks, available on CD for the first time

CD3 and CD4 contains previously unreleased alternate takes of all the Synchronicity songs

CD4 also features unreleased Police songs including an early version of Andy Summers’ 1982 track ‘Goodbye Tomorrow’ (later renamed ‘Someone To Talk To’); a demo of a Stewart Copeland penned song ‘I’m Blind’ which later resurfaced as the renamed ‘Brothers on Wheels’ for Copeland’s acclaimed soundtrack to Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Rumblefish’; an unreleased first take of ‘Truth Hits Everybody’ (originally from the 1978 debut Outlandos d’Amour’); and rare covers of the Eddie Cochran song ‘Three Steps To Heaven’ and ‘Rock and Roll Music’ by Chuck Berry

CD5 and CD6 features 19 live recordings – all previously unreleased – captured on 10th September 1983 at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, USA

A 2CD Deluxe reissue will also be available, featuring the same track list as detailed on CD1 and CD2 of the boxset above.

The reissue will also be available as a Digital Box Set, available on all DSPs and will mirror the 6CD track list above.

For fans of vinyl, the reissue will be available in 3 different forms:

4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)

2LP Deluxe (Coloured Double Vinyl, D2C Exclusive)

1LP Picture Disc (Alternate Sequence, Limited Edition)

CD1 (Original Album Remastered)

1. Synchronicity I

2. Walking In Your Footsteps

3. O My God

4. Mother

5. Miss Gradenko

6. Synchronicity II

7. Every Breath You Take

8. King Of Pain

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger

10. Tea In The Sahara

11. Murder By Numbers

CD 2 (B-Sides / Bonus Tracks)

1. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix)

2. Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)

3. Someone To Talk To

4. Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)

5. I Burn For You

6. Once Upon A Daydream

7. Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

8. Every Breathe You Take (Backing Track)

9. Roxanne (Backing Track)

10. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

11. Every Bomb You Make

12. Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

13. Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

14. One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

15. Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

16. Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

17. Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement)

18. Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

CD 3 (Unreleased – Part 1)

1. Synchronicity I (Demo)

2. Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix)

3. Synchronicity I (Instrumental)

4. Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version)

5. Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix)

6. O My God (Demo)

7. O My God (Out-Take)

8. O My God (OBX Version)

9. O My God (Alternate Mix)

10. Mother (Alternate Version)

11. Mother (Instrumental)

12. Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix)

13. Synchronicity II (Demo)

14. Synchronicity II (Out-Take)

15. Synchronicity II (Extended Version)

16. Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix)

17. Synchronicity II (Instrumental)

CD 4 (Unreleased – Part 2)

1. Every Breathe You Take (Demo)

2. Every Breathe You Take (Out-Take)

3. Every Breathe You Take (Alternate Mix)

4. King Of Pain (Demo)

5. King Of Pain (Alternate Version)

6. King Of Pain (Alternate Mix)

7. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo)

8. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix)

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental)

10. Tea In The Sahara (Demo)

11. Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix)

12. Murder By Numbers (Demo)

13. I’m Blind (Demo)

14. Loch

15. Ragged Man

16. Goodbye Tomorrow

17. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix / Out-Take)

18. Three Steps To Heaven

19. Rock And Roll Music

CD 5 (Live Pt. 1 – Unreleased)

1. Synchronicity I (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

2. Synchronicity II (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

3. Walking In Your Footsteps (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

4. Message In A Bottle (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

5. Walking On The Moon (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

6. O My God (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

CD 6 (Live Pt. 2 – Unreleased)

1. Hole In My Life (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

2. Invisible Sun (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

3. One World (Not Three) (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

4. King Of Pain (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

5. Don’t Stand So Close To Me (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

6. Murder By Numbers (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

7. Every Breathe You Take (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

8. Roxanne (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

9. Can’t Stand Losing You (Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983)

