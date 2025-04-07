 The Preatures Set 10th Anniversary Dates for ‘Blue Planet Eyes’ - Noise11.com
The Preatures

The Preatures Set 10th Anniversary Dates for ‘Blue Planet Eyes’

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2025

in News

Sydney band The Preatures have announced a 10th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Blue Planet Eyes’.

‘Blue Planet Eyes’ was released on 30 September 2014. (Hey they are getting the tour over before the 11th anniversary, so quit the whinging  ).

‘Blue Planet Eyes’ clocked in with a comfortable 38 minutes and 13 seconds. A vinyl edition of the album has been released for the tour.

In a statement the band said, “We’re so happy to be back doing what we love: playing live, connecting with fans and travelling around Australia! This tour is dedicated to everyone who has supported The Preatures – through all our changes as a group and as individuals. We wanna celebrate this anniversary with you. We’re so excited to have the chance to play Blue Planet Eyes, along with the deep cuts… maybe even some new songs. See you in the pit!”

Blue Planet Eyes on vinyl

LP – SIDE A
1. Blue Planet Eyes
2. Somebody’s Talking
3. Is This How You Feel?
4. Ordinary
5. Two Tone Melody

LP – SIDE B
1. Rock And Roll Rave
2. Whatever You Want
3. Cruel
4. It Gets Better
5. Business, Yeah

The Preatures dates are:

Thursday 5 June – Highfield, Caringbah NSW**
Friday 13 June – Uow Unibar, Wollongong NSW**
Saturday 14 June – Uc Hub, Canberra ACT**
Friday 18 July – Hotel BruNSWick, Brunswick Heads NSW*
Saturday 19 July – Open Season @ Princess Theatre, Brisbane Qld*
Friday 25 July – Freo.Social, Fremantle WA*
Sat 26 July – The River, Margaret River WA*
Sunday 27 July – Froth Bunbury, Bunbury WA*
Friday 1 August – Odeon Theatre, Hobart Tas*
Saturday 2 August – The Gov, Adelaide SA*
Thursday 7 August – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic*
Friday 8 August – Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic*
Saturday 9 August – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne Vic*
Friday 15 August – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW*
Saturday 16 August – King Street Band Room, Newcastle NSW*

*Supported by The Tullamarines
**Supported by Bec Sandridge

Teamwrk Presale: Thurs 10 April, 9am local time
General Public On Sale: Fri 11 April, 9am local time

