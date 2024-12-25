The Primitives Cancel Australian Tour - Noise11.com

The Primitives Australian tour is no longer going ahead.

Just before Christmas the band posted, “We’re very sorry to have to announce that we will not be coming to Australia in Feb. This tour is not going to be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded asap. Apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing us”.

They also said that the decision wasn’t there’s adding “it looks like we just don’t have a big enough following in Australia to warrant a tour there, or get anywhere near covering costs”.

The cancelled dates are:

Wednesday 19 – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 20 – The Corner Hotel, Richmond

Friday 21 – Crowbar, Sydney

Sunday 22 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tuesday 25 -The Rosemount, Perth

