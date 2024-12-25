 The Primitives Cancel Australian Tour - Noise11.com
The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring

The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring

The Primitives Cancel Australian Tour

by Noise11.com on December 25, 2024

in News

The Primitives Australian tour is no longer going ahead.

Just before Christmas the band posted, “We’re very sorry to have to announce that we will not be coming to Australia in Feb. This tour is not going to be rescheduled. Tickets will be refunded asap. Apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing us”.

They also said that the decision wasn’t there’s adding “it looks like we just don’t have a big enough following in Australia to warrant a tour there, or get anywhere near covering costs”.

The cancelled dates are:

Wednesday 19 – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday 20 – The Corner Hotel, Richmond
Friday 21 – Crowbar, Sydney
Sunday 22 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tuesday 25 -The Rosemount, Perth

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Hozier Facebook photo
Hozier Covers The Pogues On SNL

Hozier has covered The Pogues Christmas classic ‘A Fairytale In New York’ on Saturday Night Live.

December 23, 2024
Joan As Police Woman 2024 Noise11 interview
Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders

Before Joan Wassar became Joan As Police Woman she was the violin player in The Dambuilders.

December 19, 2024
Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

December 19, 2024
Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 58

Simply Red's longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 58.

December 18, 2024
What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

December 18, 2024
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Teases New Music For 2025

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

December 18, 2024
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Didn’t See The REO Speedwagon Split

Kevin Cronin has gone public with his thoughts on the upcoming end of REO Speedwagon.

December 18, 2024