The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates - Noise11.com

The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2024

UK indie pop band The Primitives will tour Australia in February 2025.

The 2025 dates make up for the false start to the Australian tour we expected in 2024. The Primitives are touring to mark the 35th anniversary of their first album ‘Lovely’.

The Primitives formed in Coventry, UK 1984 and broke up in 1994. ‘Crash’, off that debut album ‘Lovely’, gave The Primitives a top 5 hit in the UK in 1988. A remix of the song made the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ soundtrack in 1995 and at that point gave The Primitives a top 40 US Alternative hit.

In 2016 The Primitives regrouped again for the New Thrills EP (released 2017) and in 2022 released their first song in six years ‘Don’t Know Where To Start’.

The Primitives Australian Tour – February 2025
Wednesday 19 – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane
Thursday 20 – The Corner Hotel, Richmond
Friday 21 – Crowbar, Sydney
Sunday 22 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tuesday 25 -The Rosemount, Perth

Tickets on Sale – Thursday 5th September.

