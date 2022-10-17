 The Proclaimers To Tour Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com
The Proclaimers To Tour Australia in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2022

The Proclaimers are coming back to Australia in 2023 with a tour starting in Perth on February 24.

The Proclaimers were last in Australia in 2019. We can assume that the twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid are just that little bit older for the 2023 tour. They’ve called their new album ‘Dentures Out’. The brothers turned 60 this year.

The Proclaimers dates are:

Friday 24th February Perth Perth Concert Hall
Sunday 26th February Darwin Entertainment Centre
Tuesday 28th February Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
Thursday 2nd March Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall
Friday 3rd March Gold Coast Theatre 1, HOTA
Saturday 4th March Sydney State Theatre
Tuesday 7th March Hobart Odeon Theatre
Thursday 9th March Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre
Friday 10th March Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre
Saturday 11th March Adelaide tbc

Noise11.com

