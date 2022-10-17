The Proclaimers To Tour Australia in 2023 - Noise11.com

The Proclaimers are coming back to Australia in 2023 with a tour starting in Perth on February 24.

The Proclaimers were last in Australia in 2019. We can assume that the twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid are just that little bit older for the 2023 tour. They’ve called their new album ‘Dentures Out’. The brothers turned 60 this year.

The Proclaimers dates are:

Friday 24th February Perth Perth Concert Hall

Sunday 26th February Darwin Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 28th February Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns

Thursday 2nd March Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall

Friday 3rd March Gold Coast Theatre 1, HOTA

Saturday 4th March Sydney State Theatre

Tuesday 7th March Hobart Odeon Theatre

Thursday 9th March Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre

Friday 10th March Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday 11th March Adelaide tbc

