 The Prodigy Play First Show Since Death of Keith Flint - Noise11.com
The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Prodigy photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Prodigy Play First Show Since Death of Keith Flint

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2022

in News

The Prodigy have played their first concert since the passing of Keith Flint.

The founding member of the group tragically took his own life on March 4, 2019, aged 49, and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim returned to the stage at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday (08.07.22) and Saturday (08.07.22) night.

Liam told the crowd before performing ‘Breathe’: “It’s been a long time fucking coming.”

During ‘Firestarter’ a hologram of Keith was used to pay homage to the late star, who performed frontman duties on the 1996 techno-punk classic.

The setlist also included fan-favourites such as ‘Omen’, Voodoo People’ and ‘Smack My Bitch Up’.

The 25th-anniversary tour of ‘The Fat of the Land’ heads to Liverpool next on July 14, and concludes with three consecutive nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton kicking off on July 21.

Meanwhile, Liam and Maxim are working on an album in Keith’s honour.

In May 2021, they gave fans a teaser of what’s to come.

Alongside a 15-second clip of a Nu metal-style beat, they tweeted: “New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats.”

Following the tragic death of Keith, songwriter-and-producer Liam confirmed that The Prodigy had gone back into the studio for the first time since his passing.

The upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists’, which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith’s vocals and co-writing before his death.

In a statement at the time of his passing, the band said: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

The Prodigy setlist Sheffield:

Breathe
Omen
Wild Frontier
Light Up the Sky
Climbatize
Everybody in the Place
Voodoo People
Champions of London
Their Law
Omen (Reprise)
Firestarter
Roadblox
No Good (Start the Dance)
Poison
Get Your Fight On
Need Some1
Smack My Bitch Up

Encore:

We Live Forever
Take Me to the Hospital
Invaders Must Die
Out of Space

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to farewell the long running hit soap ‘Neighbours’. The former stars of the show will appear in the last episode.

23 hours ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia

Guns N’ Roses have announced Australian bands Cosmic Psychos and The Chats will open for them on the upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts At No 24 On Australia’s Pop Chart

Move over New Kids On The Block, there are new kids on the block. Metallica have the number 24 song in Australia with their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’.

3 days ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Axl Rose Set To Resume Guns N’ Roses Tour In Munich

Axl Rose has updated fans of his condition after Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their Glasgow show this week.

4 days ago
Backstreet Boys A Very Backstreet Christmas
Backstreet Boys To Release Christmas Album

The Backstreet Boys are gearing up to unveil their very first Christmas album.

5 days ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Is Asking For Fan Footage For New Film

Nick Cave has requested fan phone footage for a new collaborative film.

5 days ago
David Rowntree Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur’s David Rowntree Releases Debut Solo Single

Blur's Dave Rowntree has launched his solo career with his debut single 'London Bridge'.

6 days ago