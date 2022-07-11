The Prodigy Play First Show Since Death of Keith Flint - Noise11.com

The Prodigy have played their first concert since the passing of Keith Flint.

The founding member of the group tragically took his own life on March 4, 2019, aged 49, and his bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim returned to the stage at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday (08.07.22) and Saturday (08.07.22) night.

Liam told the crowd before performing ‘Breathe’: “It’s been a long time fucking coming.”

During ‘Firestarter’ a hologram of Keith was used to pay homage to the late star, who performed frontman duties on the 1996 techno-punk classic.

The setlist also included fan-favourites such as ‘Omen’, Voodoo People’ and ‘Smack My Bitch Up’.

The 25th-anniversary tour of ‘The Fat of the Land’ heads to Liverpool next on July 14, and concludes with three consecutive nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton kicking off on July 21.

Meanwhile, Liam and Maxim are working on an album in Keith’s honour.

In May 2021, they gave fans a teaser of what’s to come.

Alongside a 15-second clip of a Nu metal-style beat, they tweeted: “New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats.”

Following the tragic death of Keith, songwriter-and-producer Liam confirmed that The Prodigy had gone back into the studio for the first time since his passing.

The upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists’, which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith’s vocals and co-writing before his death.

In a statement at the time of his passing, the band said: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

The Prodigy setlist Sheffield:

Breathe

Omen

Wild Frontier

Light Up the Sky

Climbatize

Everybody in the Place

Voodoo People

Champions of London

Their Law

Omen (Reprise)

Firestarter

Roadblox

No Good (Start the Dance)

Poison

Get Your Fight On

Need Some1

Smack My Bitch Up

Encore:

We Live Forever

Take Me to the Hospital

Invaders Must Die

Out of Space

