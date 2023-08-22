The Queen Fat Bottomed Girls 'Woke' Story Is A Media Beat-up - Noise11.com

Have you seen the stories spreading globally about Queen’s Fat Bottomed Girls being removed from their Greatest Hits album to protect the minds of children? Well, it is all bullshit.

‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ has not been included on a new version of the Queen Greatest Hits album for a kids streaming service called Yoya. The songs ‘Body Language’ and ‘I Want To Break Free’ from the current American version have the album have also not been included.

You would think the world exploded based on the media reaction it gathered. Sloppy journalists who have not researched the story have created a clickbait story for the gullible with a Woke angle.

Queen have not removed the classic song from their Greatest Hits album nor has their record company Universal.

Yoya have hardly done it to protect the kiddies. For starters, the song that is included ‘Bicycle Race’ also has lyrics about “fat bottomed girls”.

“So forget all your duties, oh yeah

Fat bottomed girls, they’ll be riding today

So look out for those beauties, oh yeah” … opps!

The new Yoto streaming version has included three songs not on the original US album, ‘Now I’m Here’, ‘Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy’ and ‘Sevens Seas of Rhye’.

Queen ‘Greatest Hits’ has been an ever-evolving album with tracks adjusted per country and per release.

The Yota version of Queen’s Greatest Hits even goes as far as issuing a warning for parents …

NOTE: Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children.

Track listing:

• Bohemian Rhapsody

• Another One Bites The Dust

• Killer Queen

• Bicycle Race

• You’re My Best Friend

• Don’t Stop Me Now

• Save Me

• Crazy Little Thing Called Love

• Somebody To Love

• Now I’m Here

• Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy

• Play The Game

• Flash

• Seven Seas Of Rhye

• We Will Rock You

• We Are The Champions

Since the first release of Queen ‘Greatest Hits’ in 1981, Queen released a Volume II in 1991, Classic Queen in 1992, Queen Rocks in 1997, Volume III in 1999, Stone Cold Classics in 2006, Absolute Greatest in 2009, the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack in 2018 and Greatest Hits in Japan in 2020. Note: The 2020 Japanese album also didn’t include ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’.

‘Bicycle Race’ and ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ were released as a double A sided single in October 1978. Both songs previewed the seventh Queen album ‘Jazz’ released in November 1978.

‘Bicycle Race’ and ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ had reciprocal lyrics. In the song ‘Bicycle Race’ the lyrics say “fat bottomed girls, they’ll be riding today” while in ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ it says “get on your bikes and ride”.

Its pretty obvious the Fat Bottomed Girls story doing the rounds is a media beat-up. Move along kiddies, there is nothing to see.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

