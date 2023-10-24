 The Radiators Are Playing A Mental As Anything Song As A Tribute To Greedy Smith - Noise11.com
Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Radiators Are Playing A Mental As Anything Song As A Tribute To Greedy Smith

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2023

in News

The Radiators have added a cover of Mental As Anything’s classic ‘Live It Up’ to their setlist. The song was added to The Rads set after The Rads added former Mental As Anything guitarist to their band.

Martin Cilia, formerly of The Atlantics and then Mental As Anything from 2013 to 2019, joined The Radiators in 2021.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Geoff Turner:

The Radiators co-founder Geoff Turner tells Noise11.com. “Martin has taught us a Mental As Anything tune. We are doing one as a tribute to Greedy Smith and a cross-over with welcoming Martin into the band. We do a version of ‘Live It up’. We “Radify” it. It is pretty chunky. It has been going over mad. It is just too good a song to die. You’ve got to get it going, keep it playing”.

Geoff says it works well for his band. “We feel close to Greedy every time we play it and Martin plays it quite well,” he says.

‘Live It Up’ was Mental As Anything’s biggest hit. It reached no 2 in Australia and Ireland, no 3 in the UK, no 4 in Norway, no 6 in New Zealand and Germany and no 15 in Austria.

‘Live It Up’ was featured in Paul Hogan’s movie ‘Crocodile Dundee’. ‘Live It Up’ is also in the 2019 movie ‘Blinded By The Light’, a movie about an Asian teenager in the UK in 1987 who discovers himself through the music of Bruce Springsteen. The song also recently leapt to no 1 on the iTunes chart in the UK when football team Glasgow Rangers adopted it as their unofficial anthem.

Mental As Anything ‘Live It Up’ Just Went To No 1 On The UK’s iTunes Chart

The Radiators will play two shows in Victoria in November.

Fri 2nd Nov
The Espy

Sat 3rd Nov
Westernport Hotel, San Remo

https://theradiators.com/

