The Reformed The Sharp Will Record New Music - Noise11.com

The newly reformed The Sharp will record new music ahead of their Australian tour starting in July.

The Sharp recorded two albums in the 90s, ‘This Is The Sharp’ (1993) and ‘Sonic Tripod’ (1994) but in September 1995 called it quits.

There were nine singles between 1992 and 1995. ‘Alone Like Me’ (1994) reached no 20 on the Australian charts.

The 2024 line-up is singer Louie Lee Feltrin and with original members Charlie Rooke and Piet Collins and with added bass from The Living End’s Scott Owen.

TOUR DATES

FRI 26 JUL. The Sooki Lounge w/Greg Arnold Belgrave VIC

SAT 27 JUL Live @ The Bundy w/Greg Arnold Bundalaguah VIC

FRI 9 AUG Lucky 13 Garage w/Peter Farnan and the Homebodies

Moorabbin VIC

FRI 30 AUG. Dee Why RSL NSW (James Reyne support)

SAT 31 AUG. Dee Why RSL NSW (James Reyne support)

FRI 6 SEP. Southport RSL QLD (James Reyne support)

SAT 7 SEP. Alexandra Hills Hotel QLD (James Reyne support)

FRI 4 OCT. Bird’s Basement Melbourne VIC

FRI 18 OCT. Wheatsheaf Hotel Adelaide SA

SAT 19 OCT. Crown and Anchor Hotel Adelaide SA

SAT 2 NOV. Corner Hotel. Richmond VIC. (James Reyne support)

FRI 29 NOV. The Odeon. Richmond VIC

FRI 13 DEC. Memo Music Hall. VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

