The Reformed The Sharp Will Record New Music - Noise11.com

The newly reformed The Sharp will record new music ahead of their Australian tour starting in July.
The Sharp recorded two albums in the 90s, ‘This Is The Sharp’ (1993) and ‘Sonic Tripod’ (1994) but in September 1995 called it quits.
There were nine singles between 1992 and 1995. ‘Alone Like Me’ (1994) reached no 20 on the Australian charts.
The 2024 line-up is singer Louie Lee Feltrin and with original members Charlie Rooke and Piet Collins and with added bass from The Living End’s Scott Owen.
TOUR DATES
FRI 26 JUL. The Sooki Lounge w/Greg Arnold Belgrave VIC
SAT 27 JUL Live @ The Bundy w/Greg Arnold Bundalaguah VIC
FRI 9 AUG Lucky 13 Garage w/Peter Farnan and the Homebodies
Moorabbin VIC
FRI 30 AUG. Dee Why RSL NSW (James Reyne support)
SAT 31 AUG. Dee Why RSL NSW (James Reyne support)
FRI 6 SEP. Southport RSL QLD (James Reyne support)
SAT 7 SEP. Alexandra Hills Hotel QLD (James Reyne support)
FRI 4 OCT. Bird’s Basement Melbourne VIC
FRI 18 OCT. Wheatsheaf Hotel Adelaide SA
SAT 19 OCT. Crown and Anchor Hotel Adelaide SA
SAT 2 NOV. Corner Hotel. Richmond VIC. (James Reyne support)
FRI 29 NOV. The Odeon. Richmond VIC
FRI 13 DEC. Memo Music Hall. VIC
