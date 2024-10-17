 The Rolling Stones 12th Album ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Its Only Rock and Roll, music news, noise11.com

Rolling Stones Its Only Rock and Roll

The Rolling Stones 12th Album ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2024

in News

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the 12th Rolling Stones album ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’.

‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ was released on 18 October 1974. It was in between ‘Goat’s Head Soup’ (1973) and ‘Black and Blue’ (1976).

The lead single of ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’ was the title track ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)’ which is credited to Jagger/Richards but was actually written by Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood before he joined the band. Wood gave up his publishing for the song in exchange with Mick to remove himself from Ron’s solo song ‘I Can Feel The Fire’. That was a costly mistake for Ronnie.

The song ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll (But I Like It)’ is even really a Stones song. Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor (Stones guitarist at the time) and Charlie Watts do not play on it. Keith Richards added guitar and vocals during the production of the song. The song was written and recorded in one night at Ron Wood’s house with Mick Jagger on vocals, Ron Wood on guitar, Willie Weeks on bass, Kenney Jones (The Faces) on drums and David Bowie on backing vocals.

The video for the single, with the Stones in sailor suits, was directed by The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who was already a veteran with the band after the live concert movie ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ (1968) and the videos ‘She’s A Rainbow’ (1967), ‘2000 Light Years From Home’ (1967), ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ (1968), ‘Child of the Moon’ (1968), ‘Angie’ (1973), ‘Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)’ (1973), ‘Silver Train’ (1973) and ‘Dancing With Mr D’ (1973).

The album reached no 2 in the UK, no 1 in the USA and no 7 in Australia. Despite the success of the album, only three songs have been played consistently over the decades and four have never been played live at all.

TRACKLIST:
1. If You Can’t Rock Me (performed 132 times, most recently 15 September 2003 in London)
2. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg (performed 110 times, most recently 15 November 2021 in Detroit)
3. It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It) (performed 811 times, most recently 10 July 2024 in Los Angeles)
4. Till The Next Goodbye (never performed live)
5. Time Waits For No One (never performed live)
6. Luxury (performed 14 times, most recently 4 March 1977 in Toronto)
7. Dance Little Sister (performed 3 times, most recently 5 March 1977 in Toronto)
8. If You Really Want To Be My Friend (never performed live)
9. Short And Curlies (never performed live)
10. Fingerprint File (performed 44 times, most recently 8 August 1977 in New York)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Alan Mansfield and Sharon O'Neill from Sharons Facebook Page
Dragon’s Alan Mansfield Dies At Age 72

Alan Mansfield, keyboard player for Dragon, has died at age 72.

2 hours ago
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Angels Announce Trilogy of Rock One-Off Show At Selinas

The Angels, Dragon and Mi-Sex perform The Trilogy of Rock show at the legendary Selinas at Sydney’s Coogee Bay Hotel in 2025.

2 hours ago
Queen 1 box
Brian May Unboxes ‘Queen 1’

The next box set from Queen is the debut album ‘Queen’, now called ‘Queen 1’.

6 hours ago
Talking Heads on Jeopardy
Talking Heads Becomes A Jeopardy Category

Talking Heads have become culturally significant. They have become their own category in an episode of Jeopardy, aired this week in the USA.

7 hours ago
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie
Victor Stranges Next Tribute Is ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’

After performing the songs of Elvis Costello for the last couple of years in Melbourne, Victor Stranges next musical tribute will be ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’.

24 hours ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
Gilbert O’Sullivan To Return To Australia in 2025

Gilbert O’Sullivan is coming back to Australia in April 2025 for his first Australian shows since 2018.

1 day ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst Honors Pintupi Nine with ‘Sugar In the Tea’

Midnight Oil co-founder Rob Hirst has written ‘Sugar In the Tea’ about the Puntupi Nine, who were considered Australia’s “lost tribe”.

1 day ago