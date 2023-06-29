The Rolling Stones ‘Forty Licks’ To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones 40th anniversary album ‘Forty Licks’ is to be released on vinyl for the first time and also released as a digital album for the first time.

That means two Stones tracks will be on vinyl and streaming services for the first time as well.

Forty Licks featured the two previously unreleased songs ‘Key To Your Love’ and ‘Losin’ My Touch’.

‘Keys To Your Love’ and ‘Losin’ My Touch’ were recorded between May and June 2002 at the Guillaume Tell Studios in France. ‘Keys To Your Love’ has the feel of Soul Stones of the mid-70s ‘Black and Blue’ era.

‘Losin’ My Touch’ was written by Keith in Jamaica. Keith says he was listening to Norah Jones ‘Come Away With Me’, which was released a few months before the sessions. Keith would later recruit Norah for a duet for his 2015 solo album ‘Crosseyed Heart’.

‘Forty Licks’ was originally released on CD on 30 September 2002. It was the first Stones compilation to cover both the pre-1970 Decca/London releases and subsequent post-1970 releases from ‘Sticky Fingers’ and onwards.

The Rolling Stones’ Forty Licks, the album that gathered together fully three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group’s peerless career and added four then-new tracks to their incredible story, is to be released digitally for the first time on July 26. Two days later, it will be available, again for the first time, in a lavish, limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl version, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. At the same time, Stones fans will also have an opportunity to stream new Dolby Atmos versions of the album’s 40 tracks.

Full track listing below

Record One:

1. Street Fighting Man

2. Gimme Shelter

3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

4. The Last Time

5. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. 19th Nervous Breakdown

8. Under My Thumb

9. Not Fade Away

10. Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Record Two:

1. Sympathy For The Devil

2. Mother’s Little Helper

3. She’s A Rainbow

4. Get Off Of My Cloud

5. Wild Horses

6. Ruby Tuesday

7. Paint It, Black

8. Honky Tonk Women

9. It’s All Over Now

10. Let’s Spend The Night Together

Record Three:

1. Start Me Up

2. Brown Sugar

3. Miss You

4. Beast Of Burden

5. Don’t Stop

6. Happy

7. Angie

8. You Got Me Rocking

9. Shattered

10. Fool To Cry

Record Four:

1. Love Is Strong

2. Mixed Emotions

3. Key To Your Love

4. Anybody Seen My Baby?

5. Stealing My Heart

6. Tumbling Dice

7. Undercover Of The Night

8. Emotional Rescue

9. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

10. Losin’ My Touch

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

