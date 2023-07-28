The Rolling Stones Hand Out Free Ice-Cream In The UK - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones are doing their part for England’s sweltering summer by sending an ice-cream truck around London to hand out free ice-cream.

The Rolling Stones ‘Forty Licks’ ice-cream truck visited Tower Bridge, London Eye, Leicester Square, Shoreditch, Camden Stables and Kings Cross St Pancras.

Flavours included Its Only Rocky Road and She’s A Rainbow.

It was all about celebrating Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday as well as promoting the 20th anniversary edition of the ‘Forty Licks’ album, out today for the first time on vinyl.

‘Forty Licks’ featured three new songs ‘Stealing My Heart’, ‘Keys To Your Love’ and ‘Losin’ My Touch’, recorded between May and June 2002 at the Guillaume Tell Studios in France.

Full track listing below

Record One:

1. Street Fighting Man

2. Gimme Shelter

3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

4. The Last Time

5. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. 19th Nervous Breakdown

8. Under My Thumb

9. Not Fade Away

10. Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Record Two:

1. Sympathy For The Devil

2. Mother’s Little Helper

3. She’s A Rainbow

4. Get Off Of My Cloud

5. Wild Horses

6. Ruby Tuesday

7. Paint It, Black

8. Honky Tonk Women

9. It’s All Over Now

10. Let’s Spend The Night Together

Record Three:

1. Start Me Up

2. Brown Sugar

3. Miss You

4. Beast Of Burden

5. Don’t Stop

6. Happy

7. Angie

8. You Got Me Rocking

9. Shattered

10. Fool To Cry

Record Four:

1. Love Is Strong

2. Mixed Emotions

3. Key To Your Love

4. Anybody Seen My Baby?

5. Stealing My Heart

6. Tumbling Dice

7. Undercover Of The Night

8. Emotional Rescue

9. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)

10. Losin’ My Touch

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

