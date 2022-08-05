 The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video

Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash from the Michael Lindsay-Hogg video

The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2022

in News

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

The ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video was directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Sir Michael filmed the original ‘Let It Be’ movie, starring Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, which was recreated recently as Get Back by Sir Peter Jackson. At this point there is still no word when the original ‘Let It Be’ will be released on Bluray. It was released in 1981 on VHS.

Sir Michael said in a statement, “We shot the one without the makeup first,” explains Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who got his start directing episodes of the British music TV program Ready Steady Go! where he began working with the band. “They were great. As we were doing it, I felt there was an ingredient missing, although at that point I didn’t know what it was. We had a small meal break and I saw Brian Jones sitting by the makeup table and sort of playing with the colors—putting it on his face and then wiping it off—and I thought, ‘Huh. That’s a real interesting look.’ And so I said to Mick, Keith, Charlie and Bill, ‘Just go over there to the makeup table and see what it’s like if you put some stuff on your face—either stripes or eye makeup, or full-face glitter, whatever strikes you.’”

“They worked with our very bright makeup person Linda DeVetta and they kind of got into it. After about an hour they looked different, especially Keith and Brian. Then we found the big, space alien glasses. We got something much better than we might have had, left to our own devices. It crystallized what it should be. It’s one of those serendipitous moments where all the things that might have gone wrong, didn’t.”

“The director of photography, Tony Richmond, and I thought there’s another way to light them as well, because it was kind of general performance lighting on the first one we shot in the early afternoon. In the second version, we shot them in these shadows. It was much more to do with shadows, and Mick coming in and out of light, and that whole little walk he does at the beginning. We put that together, and that’s the one they liked best because it had a slightly decadent feel to it.

“When I edited them and played them back, they loved the videos. I’d hate to think they didn’t, because then I went on to do their videos for 15 years.”

Sir Michael also made the ‘Paperback Writer, ‘Rain’, ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Revolution’ videos for The Beatles and conceived ‘The Great Rock and Roll Circus’ movie for The Rolling Stones as well as their videos for ‘Angie’, ‘Its Only Rock n Roll’, ‘Start Me Up, ‘Miss You’ and ‘Fool To Cry’.

Sir Michael also made the ‘Neil Young in Berlin’ (1983) documentary and Paul Simon’s ‘Concert in Central Park’.

