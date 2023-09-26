 The Rolling Stones Reveal Next Single Is Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Track ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones Reveal Next Single Is Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Track ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones will release another single later this week. It is the Lady Gaga duet featuring Stevie Wonder on keyboards, ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ will be the second track from the forthcoming ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album following ‘Angry’ a few weeks back.

The Rolling Stones launched Hackney Diamonds and the Angry single and video early this month in London but it was the Tom Power interview with Canada’s Q that was the only interview that captured any depth of information about Hackney Diamonds or insight into the mind of Mick Jagger.

Watch Tom’s interview here:

