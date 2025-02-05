 The Saints ’73-’78 To Tour UK In November - Noise11.com
The Saints ’73-’78 To Tour UK In November

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2025

in News

Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay will take the 2024 edition of The Saints into 2025 for the UK in November for (so far) five shows.

Guitarist Kuepper and drummer Hay are the two surviving founding member of The Saints. Singer Chris Bailey died in 2022. Bass player Algy Ward died in 2023.

The band also now features Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, Mick Harvey of The Birthday party/Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Peter Oxley of The Sunnyboys.

The Saints ’73 to ’78 perform music from the first three iconic albums (I’m) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978) and Prehistoric Sounds (1978).

At the 2024 show in Wollongong The Saints performed:

This Perfect Day (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
No Time (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Orstralia (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Every Day’s a Holiday, Every Night’s a Party (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Swing for the Crime (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Brisbane (Security City) (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Lost and Found (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Story of Love (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
The Prisoner (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
The Chameleon (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
No, Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Run Down (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
(I’m) Misunderstood (from Eternally Yours, 1978)
Messin’ With the Kid (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
(I’m) Stranded (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Know Your Product (from Eternally Yours, 1978)

Encore:
All Times Through Paradise (from Prehistoric Sounds, 1978)
Erotic Neurotic (from I’m Stranded, 1977)
Nights in Venice (from I’m Stranded, 1977)

UK dates are:

21 November, Bristol, Trinity
22 November, Leeds, Project House
23 November, Glasgow, Garage
24 November, Manchester, Academy 2
26 November, London, Electric Ballroom

