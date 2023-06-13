 The Screaming Jets Add More Dates To The Rock Vault Tour - Noise11.com
Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Gleeson Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Screaming Jets Add More Dates To The Rock Vault Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2023

in News

The Screaming Jets will head out for more shows expanding the 30th Anniversary of the ‘All For One’ album with the Rock Vault Tour.

Dave Gleeson says, “Having spent the last 12 months solely focused on the 30th Anniversary of ‘All For One’, the Rock Vault Tour has given us the perfect opportunity to get out on the road and THRASH OUT the hits from all our past albums before we head into the studio to record new material The first round of shows went OFF – the set list is packed with fan favourites – we can’t wait to hit the road again! And we are taking those legends Pricey on the road with us again – look out people!!!”

THE SCREAMING JETS
THE ROCK VAULT TOUR 2023 ENCORE
With special guests PRICEY

The Screaming Jets are: Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)

Upcoming dates are:

July
Fri 14 – Corowa Leagues Club,Corowa , NSW
Fri 28 – Calamvale Hotel, Calamvale, Qld
Sat 29 – Alexandra Hills Hotel, Alexandia Hills, Qld

August
Fri 4 – South Sydney Juniors, Kingsford, NSW
Sat 5 – Doyalson RSL, Doyalson, NSW
Fri 11 – Mt Isa Rodeoa, Mt Isa, Qld
Fri 25 – Gympie Music Muster, Gympie, Qld
Sat 26 – Southport RSL, Gold Coast, Qld

September
Sat 2 – Dodges Ferry Hotel, Dodges Ferry, Tas
Sun 3 – Longley International Hotel, Longley, Tas
Sat 9 – “One Tropical Day” Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, NT

Dave Gleeson is also playing his last dates with The Angels with six more to go.

Dave’s last dates with The Angels are:

THE ANGELS ORCHESTRATED – SYMPHONY OF ANGELS

FINAL 2 SYMPHONY OF ANGELS SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON

Friday 23rd June – Palais Theatre, St Kilda www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-melbourne

Friday 30th June – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-adelaide

PLUS 4 EXTRA FESTIVAL SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON
Wednesday 5th July – Big Red Bash
Friday 11th August – Mt Isa Rodeo
Friday 18th August – Mundi Mundi Bash
Sunday 27th August – Gympie Muster

