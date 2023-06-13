The Screaming Jets Add More Dates To The Rock Vault Tour - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets will head out for more shows expanding the 30th Anniversary of the ‘All For One’ album with the Rock Vault Tour.

Dave Gleeson says, “Having spent the last 12 months solely focused on the 30th Anniversary of ‘All For One’, the Rock Vault Tour has given us the perfect opportunity to get out on the road and THRASH OUT the hits from all our past albums before we head into the studio to record new material The first round of shows went OFF – the set list is packed with fan favourites – we can’t wait to hit the road again! And we are taking those legends Pricey on the road with us again – look out people!!!”

THE SCREAMING JETS

THE ROCK VAULT TOUR 2023 ENCORE

With special guests PRICEY

The Screaming Jets are: Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar), Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)

Upcoming dates are:

July

Fri 14 – Corowa Leagues Club,Corowa , NSW

Fri 28 – Calamvale Hotel, Calamvale, Qld

Sat 29 – Alexandra Hills Hotel, Alexandia Hills, Qld

August

Fri 4 – South Sydney Juniors, Kingsford, NSW

Sat 5 – Doyalson RSL, Doyalson, NSW

Fri 11 – Mt Isa Rodeoa, Mt Isa, Qld

Fri 25 – Gympie Music Muster, Gympie, Qld

Sat 26 – Southport RSL, Gold Coast, Qld

September

Sat 2 – Dodges Ferry Hotel, Dodges Ferry, Tas

Sun 3 – Longley International Hotel, Longley, Tas

Sat 9 – “One Tropical Day” Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, NT

Dave Gleeson is also playing his last dates with The Angels with six more to go.

Dave’s last dates with The Angels are:

THE ANGELS ORCHESTRATED – SYMPHONY OF ANGELS

FINAL 2 SYMPHONY OF ANGELS SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON

Friday 23rd June – Palais Theatre, St Kilda www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-melbourne

Friday 30th June – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide www.theangels.com.au/symphony-23-adelaide

PLUS 4 EXTRA FESTIVAL SHOWS FEATURING DAVE GLEESON

Wednesday 5th July – Big Red Bash

Friday 11th August – Mt Isa Rodeo

Friday 18th August – Mundi Mundi Bash

Sunday 27th August – Gympie Muster

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

