The Screaming Jets Expands 2024 Professional Misconduct Tour - Noise11.com

In 2023, The Screaming Jets had both a great year and their saddest year of all. The passing of founder, chief songwriter and bass player Paul Woseen was a great loss for the Australian music industry. That was contrasted with ‘Professional Misconduct’, the first album of new and original material in eight years, debuted at no. 3.

The Screaming Jets will head out for the Professional Misconduct tour in 2024 with more dates added.

THE SCREAMING JETS

PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TOUR 2024

For tickets and further information head to www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au

JANUARY

Friday 19 Blank Space, Toowoomba QLD

Saturday 20 Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff QLD

Tuesday 23 Longyard Hotel, Tamworth NSW

Thursday 25 Sunken Monkey, Central Coast, NSW

Sunday 28 Pacific Palms Recreation Club, Elizabeth Beach NSW

FEBRUARY

Thursday 1 The Albies Bar, Busselton WA

Friday 2 Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA

Saturday 3 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA

Saturday 10 Club Central, Hurstville NSW

Friday 16 Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC

Saturday 17 Village Green, Mulgrave VIC

Friday 23 Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW

MARCH

Friday 1 Richmond Club, Richmond, NSW

Friday 8 The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday 22 The Gov, Adelaide

Noise11.com

