The Screaming Jets Expands 2024 Professional Misconduct Tour - Noise11.com

In 2023, The Screaming Jets had both a great year and their saddest year of all. The passing of founder, chief songwriter and bass player Paul Woseen was a great loss for the Australian music industry. That was contrasted with ‘Professional Misconduct’, the first album of new and original material in eight years, debuted at no. 3.
The Screaming Jets will head out for the Professional Misconduct tour in 2024 with more dates added.
THE SCREAMING JETS
PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT TOUR 2024
For tickets and further information head to www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au
JANUARY
Friday 19 Blank Space, Toowoomba QLD
Saturday 20 Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff QLD
Tuesday 23 Longyard Hotel, Tamworth NSW
Thursday 25 Sunken Monkey, Central Coast, NSW
Sunday 28 Pacific Palms Recreation Club, Elizabeth Beach NSW
FEBRUARY
Thursday 1 The Albies Bar, Busselton WA
Friday 2 Port Beach Brewery, Fremantle WA
Saturday 3 Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood WA
Saturday 10 Club Central, Hurstville NSW
Friday 16 Commercial Hotel, South Morang VIC
Saturday 17 Village Green, Mulgrave VIC
Friday 23 Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW
MARCH
Friday 1 Richmond Club, Richmond, NSW
Friday 8 The Zoo, Brisbane
Friday 22 The Gov, Adelaide
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE