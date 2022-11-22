 The Screaming Jets To Tour The Rock Vault In 2023 - Noise11.com
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd

The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd

The Screaming Jets To Tour The Rock Vault In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2022

in News

The Screaming Jets will be back on the road with two months of shows for The Rock Vault tour starting February 24 in Queensland.

Lead singer Dave Gleeson is looking forwarding to the tour when th band get back to playing the catalogue. “So many songs, so little time! As we’ve spent the last 12 months solely focused on the 30th Anniversary of ‘All For One’, we thought it’s be great to get out on the road before we head into the studio to record new material and THRASH OUT the hits from all our past albums. The set list will be full of all the fan favourites that they know and love.

“We’re playing as tight as a fish’s arse at the moment from the constant touring of the last 6 months, so we can’t wait to smash out some of the songs that have been sitting in the background for a little while.

“We met a young band called Pricey recently, who are a top bunch of blokes pumping out new Oz rock – so we’re bringing them along for the ride with us too. Looks like we’ll need 2 bottles of jack a night for this tour!”

The Screaming Jets The Rock Vault Tour dates

Fri 24 Feb Hamilton Hotel Hamilton, Qld
Sat 25 Feb Racehorse Hotel Booval, Qld
Fri 3 Mar Hornsby RSL Hornsby, NSW
Sat 4 Mar Blacktown Workers Blacktown, NSW
Sun 12 Mar Brighter Days Festival Bright, Vic
Fri 17 Mar Shoppingtown Hotel Doncaster, Vic
Sat 18 Mar The Corner Hotel Melbourne, Vic
Fri 24 Mar Sunken Monkey Erina, NSW
Sat 25 Mar Laurieton United Laurieton, NSW
Fri 31 Mar Railway Hotel Murchison East, Vic
Sat 1 Apr Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide, SA
Thu 13 Apr Prince Of Wales Bunbury, WA
Fri 14 Apr RaveNSWood Hotel RaveNSWood, WA
Sat 15 Apr Charles Hotel North Perth, WA
Fri 21 Apr The Bridge Hotel Rozelle, NSW
Sat 22 Apr The Bridge Hotel Rozelle, NSW
Sun 23 Apr The Bridge Hotel Rozelle, NSW
Tue 25 Apr Toronto Hotel *Anzac Day* Toronto, NSW

