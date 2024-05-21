 The Sharp Reform For Live Shows In 2024 - Noise11.com
The Sharp image May 2024

The Sharp image May 2024

The Sharp Reform For Live Shows In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2024

in News

In 1993 and 1994 Charlie Rooke (guitar/vocals), Allan Catlin (double bass/vocals) and Piet Collins (drums/vocals) as The Sharp had the two hit albums ‘This Is The Sharp’ (1993) and ‘Sonic Tripod (1994). In 1995, they disbanded.

Now for 2024 The Sharp will return, minus Allan due to personal reasons, but in his place on double bass the familiar face of Scott Owen of The Living End and Louie Lee Feltrin taking over Allan’s vocal duties.

The Sharp formed in Melbourne’s inner city suburb of Collingwood in 1991.Piet Collins was a writer for the Neighbours TV series at the time of joining the band.

The two albums were co-produced by Peter Farnan of Boom Crash Opera.

Connect with The Sharp here

Upcoming shows
July
26 – Sooki Lounge Belgrave Vic
27 – Bundy Hall Bundalaguah Vic

August
30 – Dee Why RSL NSW w/ James Reyne
31 – Dee Why RSL NSW w/ James Reyne

September
6 – South Port RSL QLD w/James Reyne
7 – Alexandra Hills QLD w/James Reyne
20 – Northcote Social Club Vic

November
2 – The Corner Hotel Vic w/James Reyne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge
The Rolling Stones To Release Vinyl Only 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Voodoo Lounge’

The Rolling Stones will mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album but unlike previously expanded editions, this one is vinyl only with only the b-sides added.

42 seconds ago
Dog Trumpet Space and Time
Dog Trumpet Preview ‘Space and time’ Ahead of Tour Kick Off This Week

On Friday May 24, Dog Trumpet will release new music and perform new music. The song ‘Space and Time’ is the first new song since the release of the ‘Shadowland’ album in 2022.

23 mins ago
The The Ensoulment Session Feb 9th 2024
The The To Release First Album In 25 Years

The The will release their first album in 25 years in September.

23 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs Apologises For His Behaviour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour after video footage emerged of him allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

1 day ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Video Of Sean Diddy Combs Attacking Girlfriend Surfaces

Hotel security video appears to show Diddy beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

2 days ago
KT Tunstall photo by Ros O'Gorman
KT Tunstall To Recieven Ivor Novello Award

KT Tunstall is to receive the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

4 days ago
TLC in Melbourne
TLC Cancel More Shows

TLC have postponed some of their Canadian tour dates after doctors have advised T-Boz not to perform.

5 days ago