The Sharp Reform For Live Shows In 2024 - Noise11.com

In 1993 and 1994 Charlie Rooke (guitar/vocals), Allan Catlin (double bass/vocals) and Piet Collins (drums/vocals) as The Sharp had the two hit albums ‘This Is The Sharp’ (1993) and ‘Sonic Tripod (1994). In 1995, they disbanded.

Now for 2024 The Sharp will return, minus Allan due to personal reasons, but in his place on double bass the familiar face of Scott Owen of The Living End and Louie Lee Feltrin taking over Allan’s vocal duties.

The Sharp formed in Melbourne’s inner city suburb of Collingwood in 1991.Piet Collins was a writer for the Neighbours TV series at the time of joining the band.

The two albums were co-produced by Peter Farnan of Boom Crash Opera.

Upcoming shows

July

26 – Sooki Lounge Belgrave Vic

27 – Bundy Hall Bundalaguah Vic

August

30 – Dee Why RSL NSW w/ James Reyne

31 – Dee Why RSL NSW w/ James Reyne

September

6 – South Port RSL QLD w/James Reyne

7 – Alexandra Hills QLD w/James Reyne

20 – Northcote Social Club Vic

November

2 – The Corner Hotel Vic w/James Reyne

