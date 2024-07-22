 The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ - Noise11.com
Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Morgan of Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2024

in News

The Smashing Pumpkins next album ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ will be released 2 August 2024.

The Smashing Pumpkins announced the new work on their socials.

‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ is the 30th album for The Smashing Pumpkins. The album was recorded over a two year period. Jimmy Chamberlain first mentioned the band had resumed work in the studio in December 2022 and Billy Corgan said the album was taking shape in May 2023.

Aghori Mhori Mei:

01 Edin
02 Pentagrams
03 Sighommi
04 Pentecost
05 War Dreams of Itself
06 Who Goes There
07 999
08 Goeth the Fall
09 Sicarus
10 Murnau

Watch the Noise11 interview with Billy Corgan:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Tattoo play Palms Melbourne on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo To Join Buckcherry for Perth Date

Rose Tattoo will now also play Perth with Rose Tattoo along with all other Australian dates.

5 hours ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Releases Surprise New Album

Jack White has surprise released a new album - by secretly giving copies to shoppers in his Third Man Records stores.

7 hours ago
Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
‘blur To The End’ Trailer Released

Altitude have released a brand new clip from the highly-anticipated and acclaimed feature-length documentary blur: To The End. The clip shows the iconic British band performing their smash hit ‘Parklife’ alongside Phil Daniels, who discusses the song’s enduring appeal and place in British popular culture.

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Reveals His 2024 Something Strong Dates

Andrew Farriss will hit the road in October for shows right across the land from Brisbane to Perth.

1 day ago
Suede To Issue 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Dog Star Man’

Suede released their second album in late 1994 and now three decades on, the record will be re-released with newly mastered tracks presented across a range of formats.

4 days ago
Tommy Emmanuel, noise11.com, music news
Tommy Emmanuel To Award Guitar Scholarships

One of the world’s greatest guitarists, Australia’s Tommy Emmanuel, is offering under 25 year olds a four day guitar scholarship.

July 15, 2024
James Hetfield in The Thicket
Metallica’s James Hetfield Will Play A Sheriff in ‘The Thicket’

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been confirmed to play the sheriff in the upcoming film ‘The Thicket’.

July 14, 2024