The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ - Noise11.com

The Smashing Pumpkins next album ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ will be released 2 August 2024.

The Smashing Pumpkins announced the new work on their socials.

‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ is the 30th album for The Smashing Pumpkins. The album was recorded over a two year period. Jimmy Chamberlain first mentioned the band had resumed work in the studio in December 2022 and Billy Corgan said the album was taking shape in May 2023.

Aghori Mhori Mei:

01 Edin

02 Pentagrams

03 Sighommi

04 Pentecost

05 War Dreams of Itself

06 Who Goes There

07 999

08 Goeth the Fall

09 Sicarus

10 Murnau

Watch the Noise11 interview with Billy Corgan:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

