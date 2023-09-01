 The Soul Movers Premiere ‘Trucks’ Video - Noise11.com
The Soul Movers

The Soul Movers

The Soul Movers Premiere ‘Trucks’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2023

in News

The Soul Movers have revealed the second video from the ‘Dumb Luck’ album with ‘Trucks’, a fun romp down a US freeway with lead singer Lizzie Mack channelling Blondie, and The B-52’s.

Murray Cook tells Noise11.com, “All our music, everyone’s music, is the sum of the things they grew up with and what they liked. We are all influenced by the 60s and 70s and into the 80s and beyond. That B-52’s thing is something we haven’t had in there before. Someone said it sounds like it could have been played at CBGBs in the late 70s. That’s far, because that’s where it comes from and how it ends up in the music”.

Lizzie Mack had a lot of fun making ‘Trucks’. “The other thing is it’s a guide vocal. I’ve never sung that before so you hear me almost cracking up when I sing “in your trucker hat”. I was slightly embarrassed to play it to the band because they hadn’t heard it before and that was all captured in the recording.”

The Soul Movers will launch Dumb Luck with two Melbourne shows this Friday 1 September at George Lane in St Kilda and Saturday September 2 at The Cherry Bar in Melbourne City.

