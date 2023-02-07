The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies - Noise11.com

Sting reactivated his ‘My Songs’ world tour in Abu Dhabi on 27 January and in the past week performed four times in South Africa before bringing the tour to Australia next week.

The Sting ‘My Songs’ setlist features eight classics from The Police. Also before the Daily Telegraph send their cadet travel writer to a show to review, we will warn you there are three new songs, which if you care to listen to the new Sting album ‘The Bridge’ before the concert won’t be as scary of the travel writer might make out.

The mid-section of the show so far has been devoted to a bracket of ‘Ten Summoners Tales’ songs, a Top 10 album for Sting in Australia in 1996.

Sting setlist from Pretoria, South Africa, 5 February 2023

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

Englishman in New York (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (from The Police, Zenyatta Mondatta, 1980)

If It’s Love (from The Bridge, 2021)

Loving You (from The Bridge, 2021)

Rushing Water (from The Bridge, 2021)

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Fields of Gold (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Brand New Day (from Brand New Day, 1999)

Heavy Cloud No Rain (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Shape of My Heart (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

Seven Days (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)

What Could Have Been (from Arcane League of Legends soundtrack, 2021)

Wrapped Around Your Finger (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Walking on the Moon (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)

So Lonely (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Desert Rose (from Brand New Day, 1999)

King of Pain (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Every Breath You Take (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Encore:

Roxanne (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)

Fragile (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Sting will start his Australian tour in Perth on 10 February.

Sting dates are:

10 and 11 February, Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Gardens

15 and 16 February, Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green

19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green

21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green

26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

