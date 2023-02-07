 The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies - Noise11.com
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Sting 2023 My Songs Tour Has A lot Of Police Goodies

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2023

in News

Sting reactivated his ‘My Songs’ world tour in Abu Dhabi on 27 January and in the past week performed four times in South Africa before bringing the tour to Australia next week.

The Sting ‘My Songs’ setlist features eight classics from The Police. Also before the Daily Telegraph send their cadet travel writer to a show to review, we will warn you there are three new songs, which if you care to listen to the new Sting album ‘The Bridge’ before the concert won’t be as scary of the travel writer might make out.

The mid-section of the show so far has been devoted to a bracket of ‘Ten Summoners Tales’ songs, a Top 10 album for Sting in Australia in 1996.

Sting setlist from Pretoria, South Africa, 5 February 2023

Message in a Bottle (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)
Englishman in New York (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (from The Police, Zenyatta Mondatta, 1980)
If It’s Love (from The Bridge, 2021)
Loving You (from The Bridge, 2021)
Rushing Water (from The Bridge, 2021)
If I Ever Lose My Faith in You (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Fields of Gold (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Brand New Day (from Brand New Day, 1999)
Heavy Cloud No Rain (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Shape of My Heart (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
Seven Days (from Ten Summoner’s Tales, 1993)
What Could Have Been (from Arcane League of Legends soundtrack, 2021)
Wrapped Around Your Finger (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)
Walking on the Moon (from The Police, Regatta de Blanc, 1979)
So Lonely (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)
Desert Rose (from Brand New Day, 1999)
King of Pain (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)
Every Breath You Take (from The Police, Synchronicity, 1983)

Encore:
Roxanne (from The Police, Outlandos d’Amour, 1978)
Fragile (from Nothing Like The Sun, 1987)

Sting will start his Australian tour in Perth on 10 February.

Sting dates are:

10 and 11 February, Perth, Kings Park & Botanic Gardens
15 and 16 February, Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
18 February, Hunter Valley, A Day On The Green
19 February, Mount Cotton, A Day On The Green
21 February, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
23 February, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
25 February, Mt Duneed, A Day On The Green
26 February, Bowral, A Day On The Green

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-sting-95800

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band James Taylor All Star Band

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Gabriel i/o
Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’

Peter Gabriel has premiered another new song from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ called ‘The Court'.

11 mins ago
Rolling Stones Grrr Live
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Doom and Gloom’ Live In Newark Video

The Rolling Stones have released the ‘Doom and Gloom’ video from the upcoming ‘GRRR Live’ CD/DVD/Blu-ray due on Friday 10 February.

1 hour ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Says Fleetwood Mac Is Over

Mick Fleetwood believes that Fleetwood Mac is "done" following the death of Christine McVie.

4 hours ago
Bob Dylan Uses 2001 Newcastle, New South Wales Recording On Fragments Box Set

Bob Dylan has included a recording from his March 24, 2001 show in New Castle, New South Wales on his new ‘Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions’ box set.

1 day ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
John Lydon Fails To Get Himself Into Eurovision

John Lydon’s latest publicity stunt to enter the Eurovision Song Contest via Ireland has been a complete success … because he lost.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Brice Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Shuts After 43 Years

The Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets will shut down after 43 years.

2 days ago
Baz Warne of The Stranglers Say The Band Will End When Jean-Jacques Burnel Leaves

The Stranglers will be no more when J.J. Burnel, the last founding member still with band, decides to leave.

4 days ago