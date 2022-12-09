 The Stranglers’ Jet Black Dies Aged 84 - Noise11.com
Jet Black of The Stranglers

The Stranglers’ Jet Black Dies Aged 84

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Brian John Duffy (aka Jet Black) of The Stranglers has died at the age of 84.

Jet Black was the drummer and founding member of The Stranglers. He retired from the band in 2015 after suffering health issues.

Co-founder JJ Burnel said, “The welcoming committee has doubled. After years of ill health Jet has finally been released. He was a force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes. Say hi to Dave for me.”

Keyboard player Dave Greenfield died in 2020.

Jet Black and Hugh Cornwell formed The Stranglers in 1974.

The Stranglers were one of England’s most successful punk bands but crossed into an almost electronic sound in the 80s.

The Strangers UK hits were

Peaches (no 8, 1977)
Something Better Change (no 9, 1977)
No More Heroes (no 8, 1977)
5 Minutes (no 11, 1978)
Nice n Sleazy (no 18, 1978)
Walk On By (no 21, 1978)
Duchess (no 14, 1979)
Nuclear Device (The Wizard of Aus) (no 36, 1979)
Bear Cage (no 36, 1980)
Who Wants The World (no 3, 1980)
Golden Brown (no 2, 1982)
Strange Little Girl (no 7, 1982)
European Female (no 9, 1983)
Midnight Summer Dream (no 35, 1983)
Skin Deep (no 15, 1984)
No Mercy (no 37, 1984)
Nice In Nice (no 30, 1986)
Always The Sun (no 30, 1986)
All Day and All of the Night (no 7, 1988)
Grip 89 (no 33, 1989)
96 Tears (no 17, 1990)
Always the Sun (Sunny Side Up mix) (no 29, 1991)
Big Thing Coming (no 31, 2004)

