The Superjesus Premiere New Song ‘Diamonds’ - Noise11.com

The Superjesus have released a new song ‘Diamonds’ just ahead of the long awaited self-titled fourth album.

The previous The Superjesus album ‘Rock Music’ was released in May 2023, 22 year ago. The Superjesus have had three previous albums. The debut ‘Sumo’ was released in 1998 and the second ‘Jet Age’ cane out in 2000.

The Superjesus will tour the new album in June. The Superjesus album will be released 24 March 2025.

THE SUPERJESUS – THE ALBUM TOUR

Friday June 6 The Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday June 7 Avalon RSL, Avalon

Friday June 13 The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday June 14 Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Friday June 20 The Crowbar, Brisbane

Saturday June 21 Norton Music Factory, Sunshine Coast

Saturday July 5 The Bridgeway, Adelaide

Tickets on sale now – head to thesuperjesus.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

