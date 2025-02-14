The Superjesus Premiere New Song ‘Diamonds’ - Noise11.com

The Superjesus have released a new song ‘Diamonds’ just ahead of the long awaited self-titled fourth album.
The previous The Superjesus album ‘Rock Music’ was released in May 2023, 22 year ago. The Superjesus have had three previous albums. The debut ‘Sumo’ was released in 1998 and the second ‘Jet Age’ cane out in 2000.
The Superjesus will tour the new album in June. The Superjesus album will be released 24 March 2025.
THE SUPERJESUS – THE ALBUM TOUR
Friday June 6 The Crowbar, Sydney
Saturday June 7 Avalon RSL, Avalon
Friday June 13 The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday June 14 Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Friday June 20 The Crowbar, Brisbane
Saturday June 21 Norton Music Factory, Sunshine Coast
Saturday July 5 The Bridgeway, Adelaide
Tickets on sale now – head to thesuperjesus.com
