The Superjesus Premiere New Song ‘Diamonds’ - Noise11.com

The Superjesus Premiere New Song ‘Diamonds’

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2025

in News

The Superjesus have released a new song ‘Diamonds’ just ahead of the long awaited self-titled fourth album.

The previous The Superjesus album ‘Rock Music’ was released in May 2023, 22 year ago. The Superjesus have had three previous albums. The debut ‘Sumo’ was released in 1998 and the second ‘Jet Age’ cane out in 2000.

The Superjesus will tour the new album in June. The Superjesus album will be released 24 March 2025.

THE SUPERJESUS – THE ALBUM TOUR

Friday June 6 The Crowbar, Sydney
Saturday June 7 Avalon RSL, Avalon
Friday June 13 The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Saturday June 14 Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Friday June 20 The Crowbar, Brisbane
Saturday June 21 Norton Music Factory, Sunshine Coast
Saturday July 5 The Bridgeway, Adelaide

Tickets on sale now – head to thesuperjesus.com

Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Folds Resigns As Artistic Director Of NSO Following F*cknuckle Appointing Himself Chairperson

Ben Folds has announced his resignation from the National Symphony Orchestra following President Adolf F*cknuckle appointing himself chairperson of the Kennedy Center.

23 hours ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aussie Punk Band Private Function To Open For Green Day

Australian punk band Private Function have been chosen to open for Green Day’s 2025 The Saviors Australian tour.

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearance Nonsense

Noel Gallagher has slammed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance and called it "absolute nonsense".

3 days ago
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kid Rock Chucks A Tanty And Storms Off Stage In Tennessee

Kid Rock has thrown a tantrum and stormed off the stage during a performance at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar.

3 days ago
You Am I 2025 photo supplied
You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30

You Am I will celebrate 30 years since the February 20, 1995 release of ‘Hi Fi Way’ with an Aussie tour playing the entire album as well as the ‘Hourly Daily’ in full.

4 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Spends £20,000 On Eric Morecombe’s Glasses

Robbie Williams has achieved a childhood dream by buying beloved British comedian Eric Morecambe's glasses and pipe at auction.

4 days ago
Andrea Bocelli photo supplied TEG
Andrea Bocelli To Play One Australian Show Only In Sydney April 3

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform one Australian show only in Sydney April 3.

4 days ago