The Superjesus Release First Album in 22 Years - Noise11.com

After 22 years The Superjesus have a new album. ‘The Superjesus’ is the fourth album for the band and first since 2003’s ‘Rock Music’.

Sarah McLeod said, “There’s a lot of joy in the Superjesus camp, laced with relief and pride. We’ve worked so hard on this, it’s surreal to see it out. We’re also quite taken a back at how much support we are receiving . We’re lucky to still be making music after all this time and that is a testament to the loyalty and patience of our fans! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts we love you guys.”

A national tour commencing on June 6 at The Crowbar in Sydney.

Dates are:

Friday June 6 The Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday June 7 Avalon RSL, Avalon

Friday June 13 The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday June 14 Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Friday June 20 The Crowbar, Brisbane

Saturday June 21 Norton Music Factory, Sunshine Coast

Thursday July 3 Carine Galdes Tavern, Duncraig

Friday July 4 The Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Saturday July 5 The Bridgeway, Adelaide

Tickets on sale now – head to thesuperjesus.com

