The Superjesus To Premiere ‘Lights Put’ On June 16 - Noise11.com

The Superjesus will release more new music on June 16 with ‘Lights Out’ on the way and a tour set to go.

Sarah McLeod said, “The Superjesus would like to dedicate this song to Rita Riman. Rita was a longtime fan – she was a member of the band’s very first fan club in the early 90’s. A group of music lovers met through our message board called ‘Static’… before My Space was invented… this group became very familiar to us and attended all our shows for the next couple of decades.

“Rita struggled with mental health issues for many years but her saving grace was always music. Sadly a couple of years ago we lost her and it sent shock waves through all of us. So many people struggle with mental health issues in silence, we need to remember to ask each other if we’re ok. This song is for Rita and the fans who grew up with us.”

The Superjesus released ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) earlier this year.

THE SUPERJESUS – LIGHTS OUT TOUR 2023

Sat 19 Aug – Oxford Arts Factory – Sydney, NSW

Sat 26 Aug – Wallaby Hotel – Mudgeerabe, Qld

Sun 27 Aug – The Zoo – Brisbane, Qld

Fri 15 Sep – Croxton Bandroom – Thornbury, Vic

Sat 16 Sep – Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong, Vic

Fri 22 Sep – Bridgway Hotel – Pooraka, SA

Sat 07 Oct – Laurieton Ex-Services – Laurieton, NSW

Fri 13 Oct – Tilly’s – Wagga Wagga, NSW

Sat 14 Oct – The Victoria Hotel – Bathurst, NSW

Fri 17 Nov – Volta – Ballarat, Vic

Sat 18 Nov – Golden Vine Hotel – Bendigo, Vic

Fri 06 Oct – C. Ex Coffs Harbour – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Fri 08 Dec – Port Beach Brewery – Fremantle, WA

Sat 09 Dec – Ravenswood Hotel – Ravenswood, WA

Sun 10 Dec – Albies Bar – Busselton, WA

