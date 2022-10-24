 The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years - Noise11.com
Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus, Mary Boukouvalas, Photo

Sarah McLeod, The Superjesus playing the Espy 2013. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas

The Superjesus To Release First Album in 20 years

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2022

in News

It has been so long since the last album from The Superjesus that there would be now people who weren’t even born when ‘Rock Music’ was released in 2003 who now have their own children.

At their socials, The Superjesus have announced …

So, not only are we amped to share the 2023 tour news we announced recently…. but also that we have NEW music on the way too!
Ruddy and I have been furiously writing all year and it’s nearly time to share with you the fruits of our labour , good lord.. finally .. we are pretty excited .

A new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’ is coming soon and the album in the new year.

The Superjesus had three albums between 1998 and 2003.

‘Sumo’ (no2, 1998)
‘Jet Age’ (no 5, 2000)
‘Rock Music’ (no 14, 2003)

The Superjesus have won three ARIA Awards. Their biggest hit was ‘Down Again’ (no 23, 1997).

