 The Temper Trap Launch Mushroom 50th Anniversary With The Church Cover - Noise11.com
The Temper Trap Launch Mushroom 50th Anniversary With The Church Cover

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Mushroom Records 50th anniversary has been officially kicked off with The Temper Trap covering The Church classic ‘Under The Milky Way’.

Michael Gudinski was 19 years old when he started Mushroom Records in 1972. Michael passed away in 2021. The company is now run by his son Matt.

In a statement Matt said, “Mushroom Group’s legacy is something we’re extremely proud of and we have big plans to commemorate it. So many amazing people and artists have formed part of our story and this anniversary is about celebrating our history and future.”

“The Mushroom 50 concert will feature a huge line-up of sensational artists, celebrating some of Australia’s most iconic songs – this will be a once in a lifetime event.”

“We’ve teamed up with some of the best artists in the world to deliver these reimagined Mushroom hits. Each artist is bringing their own distinct sound and vision to their cover. I’m sure you’ll love them.”

Mushroom will reveal details of a massive Mushroom 50th concert for November soon. There is also a feature documentary to screen in cinemas coming later in the year. A Mushroom 50th album is also in the works with new songs from Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly and Bliss N Eso be revealed shortly.

Mushroom 50 merch has also been unveiled. Limited edition items are available here.

