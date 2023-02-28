The Teskey Brothers Premiere ‘Oceans of Emotions’ - Noise11.com

The Teskey Brothers have a new song ‘Oceans of Emotions’ and new of a new album ‘The Winding Way’ on the way.

‘Oceans of Emotions’ was made with producer WAM Bleakley. Josh Teskey said, “We chatted to him about exploring ‘The Winding Way’ that people take to navigate through their lives. The unexpected personal challenges. The relationships that form and break. The mundane beauty of it all. WAM brought it to life in such a stunning way – amazing characters and settings”.

The video was shot documentary style by Bleakley with London-based cinematographer Adric Watson. They travelled around Victoria and used real people (not actors) in the video.

‘The Winding Way’ is due 16 June.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

