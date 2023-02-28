 The Teskey Brothers Premiere ‘Oceans of Emotions’ - Noise11.com
Teskey Brothers photo by Ian Laidlaw

Teskey Brothers photo by Ian Laidlaw

The Teskey Brothers Premiere ‘Oceans of Emotions’

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2023

in News

The Teskey Brothers have a new song ‘Oceans of Emotions’ and new of a new album ‘The Winding Way’ on the way.

‘Oceans of Emotions’ was made with producer WAM Bleakley. Josh Teskey said, “We chatted to him about exploring ‘The Winding Way’ that people take to navigate through their lives. The unexpected personal challenges. The relationships that form and break. The mundane beauty of it all. WAM brought it to life in such a stunning way – amazing characters and settings”.

The video was shot documentary style by Bleakley with London-based cinematographer Adric Watson. They travelled around Victoria and used real people (not actors) in the video.

‘The Winding Way’ is due 16 June.

