The Teskey Brothers Sell-Out Melbourne’s Iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Noise11.com

 The Teskey Brothers Sell-Out Melbourne's Iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers photo by Winston Robinson

Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers photo by Winston Robinson

The Teskey Brothers Sell-Out Melbourne’s Iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2023

in News

For any Melbourne act, selling out the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl is on every bucket list. The Teskey Brothers can now cross it off their bucket list.

Saturday night in Melbourne was raining but that did not stop the sold out crowd gathering for the out-of-its time performance. Its true, The Teskey Brothers are lost souls. When the souls of Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding and Steve Cropper took aim for mid-60s, mid-west America, Sam and Josh Teskey were way off course landing in a difference time and place, in Melbourne Australia nearly 60 years later. If you put together a playlist of Stax artists circa 1965-1970 and inserted a few Teskey Brothers songs in there I doubt many would notice anything out of place.

The Bowl itself has seen performances from ABBA, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Metallica, Bob Dylan, Guns N Roses and Pearl Jam. Before they built the hill and fenced off the parameter, the venue was also the location for the biggest concert ever in Australia when The Seekers performed to over 200,000 people there in 1967.

The Teskey Brothers performed the hometown show in front of around 10,000 fans, friends and family. Josh gave a shoutout to his wife and his mother who were both in the audience. Favourites like ‘Man of the Universe’ and ‘Carry You’ came early in the show. ‘So Caught Up’ from 2019’s ‘Run Home Slow’ was applauded by the audience while the newer ‘Take My Heart’ was dedicated to Josh’s young family. ‘Drown In My Tears’, the Ray Charles cover, aligned the eras.

It is great to have an anomaly like The Teskey Brothers in Australian music today. They stand apart because they are not like anyone of this time. The Teskey Brother are the real deal. As long as acts like this are being signed, the music industry has a future.

Upcoming dates:

7 and 8 December, Auckland, Town Hall
9 and 10 December, Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre
12 December, Christchurch, Town Hall

16 December, Brisbane, Riverstage

